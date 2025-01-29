Young Comedian Dies Suddenly: Ken Flores Was 28

Rising stand-up comedian Ken Flores has died at age 28, just weeks into his nationwide tour and months after his breakthrough appearance at Netflix Is a Joke Fest, his family confirmed Wednesday. TMZ reports that law enforcement sources revealed Flores suffered cardiac arrest at his residence Tuesday afternoon. Despite emergency responders administering CPR after a 911 call, he was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials indicate no foul play is suspected.

The comedian’s family announced his passing on his Instagram account, stating, “It is with great sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of our friend, brother, and son, Kenyi Flores. Please respect our privacy at this time as we are all shocked and devastated by this loss.”

Flores, who had built a devoted following through his authentic storytelling and social media presence on Instagram and TikTok, was in the midst of his Butterfly Effect tour, which began Jan. 10 in Portland, Oregon. His most recent performance was in Norcross, Georgia, with upcoming shows scheduled through June, including a Thursday appearance in Phoenix that will now go unfulfilled.

Fellow comedians quickly shared tributes, with Chris D’Elia writing on Instagram, “Today got news that Ken Flores passed away. He was a comedian that was a friend of mine and was, is super talented. And I worked with him. I don’t usually do this on Instagram, but you should check out his stuff.”

The Hollywood Improv Comedy Club honored Flores on social media, posting: “We were honored to share your talent on our stages. You were greatness, and it was only a matter of time until the whole world saw it. You were also kind and a tremendous friend to all lucky enough to know you. We love you Ken, thank you for all the laughs.”

Other comics expressed their shock at the loss, with comedian Neema Naz commenting on the post, “F–k, I was hoping this wasn’t real What a tragic and devastating loss to the world. Ken was a gem and was going to be a star one day.” Comedian Darren Carter added, “Always happy to see and hang with him backstage. May his memory be a blessing,” while Pedro Herrera wrote, “Rising star – see you on the other side bro.”

Fans joined the outpouring of tributes on social media, with many sharing clips of his performances and personal memories of his shows. One fan described Flores as “a bright light,” while others noted his inevitable path to stardom.

The Chicago-based comedian had been gaining momentum in recent years, earning recognition for his performances at notable venues and festivals, including appearances on Netflix Is a Joke Fest and Nonna’s Basement Podcast With Luca, Tom, & Tyler in 2022. His Butterfly Effect tour was set to continue through April, concluding in San Diego, before additional dates were added extending into June in Texas.

His sudden passing has left the comedy community mourning the loss of a promising talent whose career was cut tragically short. Plans for memorial services have not yet been announced, as fans and fellow performers continue to share memories and celebrate his impact on the comedy world.