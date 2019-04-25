‘Young and the Restless’ Star Kristoff St. John’s Father Reveals Late Actor’s Handwritten Will

Young and the Restless star Kristoff St. John‘s father has revealed the late actor’s handwritten will.

According to The Blast, Christopher St. John has filed legal paperwork stating that he is the rightful executor of St. John’s estate, per a handwritten letter by the actor himself.

The letter states that St. John wanted his money and belongings split between his two daughters, Lola and Paris, “in the event of my untimely death.”

Christopher has stated that St. John was behind on his mortgage, so he would like the situation resolved sooner rather than later so that the family does not incur more debt.

The documents filed by Christopher also imply that he has concerns about a change to St. John’s life insurance policy that he does not believe his son was responsible for making.

“Petitioner is also concerned about a life insurance policy with Lincoln National, where Decedent was insured. He believes the beneficiary designation might have been changed without Decedent’s knowledge,” the legal paperwork states.

Notably, St. John’s daughter Paris has also filed to be the executor of his estate, though she noted that he did not die with a will in place. The letter that her grandfather has submitted will likely have to be investigated to determine it’s legitimacy.

St. John passed away on Sunday, Feb. 3 due to hypertrophic heart disease, which was worsened by alcohol abuse. He was 52 years old.

In the wake of his passing, many of his peers and co-stars have come out to mourn his death, with his former his The Young and the Restless co-star Shemar Moore recently taking to Instagram to lament the loss of his friend.

“I lost my brother yesterday,” he stated. “I never had a brother, but you were my brother. You showed me the way. You were my mentor, you were my inspiration. You showed me what true talent was. You showed me what humility was. I love you. I hate this. I love you, but I’m going to celebrate all your good.”

“To my Young and Restless family, Kristoff St. John aka Neil Winters, celebrate this man, the most popular, iconic black man in soap opera daytime history,” Moore continued. “Give him that. He earned it.”

“To his personal family, Mia, Alana, his current fiancée, his son Julian, Paris, Lola cry your tears. I’m crying right along with you, but we’re gonna celebrate his heart, celebrate his goofy ways, celebrate his talent. He loved you. He loved us,” the actor concluded. “Kristoff, sleep, man, find your peace.“

In honor of St. John, Moore will reportedly return to The Young and the Restless to briefly reprise his role as the later actor’s half-brother.