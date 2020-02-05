‘Young and the Restless’ Alum Shemar Moore Reflects on Kristoff St. John’s Death One Year Later

Shemar Moore paid tribute his late The Young and the Restless co-star Kristoff St. John on the one-year anniversary of his death. In an emotional Instagram post on Sunday, the S.W.A.T. actor, sharing a screenshot of himself and St. John onset of the CBS soap, wrote that he “will always carry” St. John in his heart.

“One year,” Moore began. “I miss you STOFF!!! I always will… I hate that I can’t pick you up on my shoulders and talk shit with you anymore.. but One year.. two years.. Ten years…. for the rest of my breathing life, I will ALWAYS carry you in my heart!!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Keep Dancing and White Boy Rapping and being a Goofball up there,” he continued. “I LOVE YOU n MISS YOU n HATE that you’re not telling me what i’m doing right or wrong!!! Till we meet again… and we Will meet again… THANK YOU!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shemar Moore (@shemarfmoore) on Feb 2, 2020 at 1:13am PST

Moore and St. John had appeared as on-screen brothers Malcolm Winters and Niel Winters in the CBS soap, with the Criminal Minds alum, who left the series in 2014, returning for a week-long storyline paying tribute to the late actor and his The Young and the Restless character following St. John’s Feb. 3, 2018 death at the age of 52.

Immediately following St. John’s passing, Moore had taken to social media to mourn his loss, promising “celebrate all your good.”

“I lost my brother yesterday,” he said. “I never had a brother, but you were my brother. You showed me the way. You were my mentor, you were my inspiration. You showed me what true talent was. You showed me what humility was. I love you. I hate this. I love you, but I’m going to celebrate all your good.”

“To my Young and Restless family, Kristoff St. John aka Neil Winters, celebrate this man, the most popular, iconic black man in soap opera daytime history,” he continued. “Give him that. He earned it.”

“To his personal family, Mia, Alana, his current fiancée, his son Julian, Paris, Lola cry your tears. I’m crying right along with you, but we’re gonna celebrate his heart, celebrate his goofy ways, celebrate his talent. He loved you. He loved us”” he concluded. “Kristoff, sleep, man, find your peace.”

Moore has continued to share occasional tributes to St. John, whose cause of death was officially ruled as hypertrophic heart disease by way of alcohol abuse.