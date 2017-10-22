‘Young and the Restless’ Star Allegedly Threatens to Shoot Himself

A actor best known for his role on Young and the Restless was hospitalized after allegedly threatening to take his own life.

Kristoff St. John, who plays Neil Winters on the CBS soap opera, reportedly sent his ex-wife Mia several photos of himself with a gun to his head on Thursday evening. Law enforcement sources told TMZ Mia reported the incident to them and went to his residence.

At the scene, they confiscated two of St. John’s guns and hospitalized him. He was said to be put on a 72-hour hold for mental evaluation.

It’s unclear what exactly the reason was for St. John’s actions, but a source told the outlet it was about his late son. His son Julian died by suicide on Nov. 23, 2014, and the approaching anniversary date brought on a lot of feelings for the soap star.

St. John has not commented on the hospitalization report but his most recent tweet, dated Oct. 12, was about raising awareness for mental health issues.

St. John has appeared on Young and the Restless since 1991.

He has also had small roles on sitcoms including Family Matters, Happy Days, The Cosby Show, Martin and Everybody Hates Chris. He also portrayed Ahmad Abdul Rahim in the short-lived CBS sitcom adaptation of The Bad New Bears.

