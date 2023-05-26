'Yellowstone' Star Cole Hauser Celebrates Son's Huge Milestone

Yellowstone star Cole Hauser and his family recently celebrated a huge milestone for his oldest son. Ryland Hauser, 18, graduated from high school and will be heading off to college at Texas Christian University. "So very proud of my first born boy. Can't wait to see your next chapter in your life," Hauser wrote in an Instagram post that fans can see below. Ryland replied to the post, thanking his dad and mom, actress Cynthia Daniel "for creating me into the man I am today!" The teen added, "You have done an amazing job raising me, showing anything is possible if I put my mind to it! Can't wait to go chase my dreams and put words into reality!

In her own Instagram post, Danieal shared some graduation photos as well, writing in the caption, "Congratulations to my incredible son... Dad and I are so proud of all your hard work and dedication. Moving cross country your junior year wasn't easy, but you turned this challenge into a victory. My heart is exploding with love for you honey and I'm so excited for your next adventures." She also added a hashtag for "college life." In a reply to his mother, Ryland wrote, "Thank you Mom, and thank you Dad for all you have done for me, would never be anywhere close to the man I am without you guys and the unlimited amount of love and energy that you guys have produced to me!!!"

The exciting new chapter for Hauser's family comes as his hit Paramount Network series Yellowstone is coming to an end. The cancellation comes after months of rumors that series star Kevin Costner is not interested in starring in the show any longer. A February report indicated that creator Taylor Sheridan hadn't even been able to finish writing the rest of the episodes due to Costner's alleged inability to commit.

The currently-on-hold Paramount Network show has reportedly been hit with delays that are alleged to be due to Costner not wanting to spend significant amounts of time on filming. This, Puck reports, has led Sheridan to be "furious" over the "Costner drama" because he cannot continue scripting until he knows if the star is "in or out." Costner has reportedly been in disputes with Yellowstone producers over Season 5 filming, though the actor's lawyer disputed those claims.

"The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of Season 5 of Yellowstone is an absolute lie," Costner's attorney Marty Singer, told Puck exclusively. The official statement came weeks after it was first alleged that Costner was the cause of filming delays on Yellowstone. The show is currently on a Season 5 break and was initially scheduled to return before or by summer 2023. It's now reported that the show may not return until closer to fall 2023.