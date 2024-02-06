Luke Grimes Makes Big Career Announcement Ahead of Final 'Yellowstone' Episodes

Yellowstone star Luke Grimes has made a big career announcement, ahead of his Paramount Network series' final episodes. Grimes launched his music career less than two years ago, and has announced that he is now preparing to release his first full-length album. Grimes shared the album cover on Instagram, alongside his announcement, and revealed that the album will be out on March 8th.

"I've spent the last couple of years trying my best to make something that I would be proud to put into the world," Grimes explained. "Now, all I can hope for is that it finds a few people to connect to and it makes them feel like they aren't going through all of this alone. Thats what my favorite music has always done for me." He went on to share, "We are also releasing 'God and a Girl' today. One of thirteen songs on the album (some of which you will know from the EP). You can also Pre-order starting today if you so choose. Much love and more soon."

Grimes released his debut single, "No Horse to Ride," on Friday, Dec. 15, 2022. Over on Instagram, Grimes shared a post to let his fans and followers know about the new song, revealing that it would be on his debut album. "My first song from my upcoming album releases today on all platforms," Grimes wrote in his post, which included a photo of him and his guitar, as well the cover artwork for his song. "Music has always helped me find meaning. Hopefully this song means something to some folks out there, that would sure mean a lot to me. Much love, more soon."

Month later, Grimes released his second single, "Oh Ohio," on which he pays a mournful homage to his home state. In the song, which fans can hear below, Grimes asks, "Have you always been this bitter, have you always been this cold," as he sings over a slow guitar melody. He later offers, "I don't know if it's me, or it's you, but one of us has changed."

In an Instagram post announcing the song's release, the Dayton, Ohio native shared a photo of himself playing guitar and wrote in the caption, "Another song is out today. 'Oh Ohio' is a very dear one to my heart. If you feel like helping some good people out there will be a t-shirt available in the coming days on the website with 100% of the proceeds going to help the families in East Palestine. Much love and more soon."