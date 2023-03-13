'Yellowstone': Luke Grimes Lands Major Music Festival Gig

Yellowstone star Luke Grimes recently kicked off a new music career, and the actor-turned-singer has now landed a major music festival gig. It's been revealed that Grimes will perform at the Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival. The big event will take place in Franklin, Tennessee — just outside of Nashville — on Sept. 23 and 24.

In addition to Grimes, the festival will also feature artists such as Ashely McBryde, Margo Price, Better Than Ezra, Tommy Prine, James Bay, The War and Treaty, and Boy Named Banjo. Indie-folk mainstays The Lumineers will headline on Sept. 23, with Zach Bryan — who appeared on Yellowstone during Season 5 —closing out the festival on Sept. 24. Attendees will also get a chance to see sets by The Head and the Heart, Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats, and legendary southern rockers The Black Crowes. Tickets are available at this link.

2023 lineup is 🔥🔥🔥 Tickets go on sale tomorrow at 10am! pic.twitter.com/AOHmTpW4wK — Pilgrimage Festival (@PilgrimageFest) March 8, 2023

Grimes released his debut single, "No Horse to Ride," on Friday, Dec. 15. Over on Instagram, Grimes shared a post to let his fans and followers know about the new song, revealing that it's from his forthcoming debut album. "My first song from my upcoming album releases today on all platforms," Grimes wrote in his post, which included a photo of him and his guitar, as well the cover artwork for his song. "Music has always helped me find meaning. Hopefully this song means something to some folks out there, that would sure mean a lot to me. Much love, more soon..."

Grimes is not Yellowstone's first musician, as series star Kevin Costner — John Dutton — is also well-known for his country rock band, Kevin Costner & Modern West. The show also has Oscar-winning singer-songwriter Ryan Bingham among its ranks, playing Walker, a Dutton ranchhand. Earlier this year, PopCulture.com had a chance to speak with Bingham about the show, specifically regarding the chances that he could leave and head over to one of the forthcoming Yellowstone spinoffs.

Walker previously worked at the 6666 ranch in Texas, and his friend Jimmy left the Dutton ranch to go work there in Season 4. Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan has reportedly been working on a new spinoff based around the 6666 ranch. This has led to fan theories that Walker might join Jimmy.

While speaking to Pop Culture about his new partnership with the Lone River Beverage Co. for their Ranch Rita hard seltzer, Bingham was asked whether or not he thinks Walker would abandon the Dutton's to go back to 6666, Bingham replied, "I really don't know. I think he's been running from a lot of things in his past and not sure if he'd want to go back to where he just came from. So, I don't know." He then said with a smirk, "I guess it would have to just depend on the incentives."