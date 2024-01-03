Why 'Yellowstone' Didn't Get Any Golden Globe Nominations for 2024 Ceremony

The 2024 Golden Globe nominations are out, and there are some heavy hitters in the television category. Per eligibility description revisions for 2023, a recurring series in the category of Musical, Comedy, or Drama series with a total running time of at least 150 program minutes aired during the qualifying year can be nominated. Each qualifying episode of a television series must be a minimum of twenty (20) program minutes. Unfortunately, Yellowstone didn't make the cut. The show has already won one Golden Globe since it began airing.

For this year, Yellow Stone didn't make the nomination list as only one episode aired in 2023, not making the 150 program minute requirement. Kevin Costner, the show's lead, won an award for Best Actor in a Drama TV series. He couldn't attend the actual ceremony, but gave a heartfelt speech a month later from the comfort of his own home. The reason for missing the ceremony was due to him being stuck in Montecito, Calif., due to massive flooding in the state at the time.

In a video he posted to Instagram, The Bodyguard star unboxes hisaward as he tells the story of learning he won. Costner says when his then-wife, Christine, realized that his "heart was a little low" due to not being able to attend in person. To cheer him up, she brought him about 30 balloons and they watched the show together with their three children. "We watched the whole doggone thing and my kids heard our name be called, and we weren't at one of the greatest parties in the world," Costner said in the video. "We wanted to be, but we found ourself together as a family. My children heard my name called, and they stood up and they cheered."

He reflected on his journey as an actor, noting, "When you first come to Hollywood you just wanted to get your first job and you see these things and even wonder if you're ever gonna get in a room like that," he said. "It feels really good to have this, there's no substitute for being there."