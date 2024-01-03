'Yellowstone' Spinoff Gets Multiple Nominations at 2024 Golden Globes

Yellowstone spinoffs had a big 2023, with multiple shows landing nominations at the 2024 Golden Globes. When the nominees were announced last month 1923 — a Yellowstone prequel series — picked up a nomination in the Best Television Series – Drama category, while actress Helen Mirren was nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama. Additionally, after David Oyelowo was nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television for his lead role in Lawmen: Bass Reeves, which was originally conceived as a spinoff of Yellowstone prequel 1883.

Streaming exclusively on Paramount +, 1923 takes place in the era of prohibition and the Great Depression, detailing how the Duttons of that era — led by Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton and Mirren as his wife Cara — survived the tumultuous period, which was also defined by pandemics and mass drought. Additional 1923 cast members include Brandon Sklenar, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Sebastian Roché, Robert Patrick, Aminah Nieves, Julia Schlaepfer and Jerome Flynn. Initially, 1923 was conceived as a one-season limited series, but it will be getting a second season after becoming such a big hit for the Yellowstone franchise.

It was previously announced that Yellowstone Season 5 will be the show's final outing — with the series coming to an end in November 2024 — but fans will still have two new spinoffs to look forward to. Variety reports that — following the success of 1883 and 1923 — a series titled 1944 and one titled 2024 are in the works. Details are scarce, but the outlet notes that, as with Yellowstone, both new shows are set to be produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios.

"Within five years, we grew Yellowstone from a hit U.S. cable show with five million viewers into a global hit franchise with over 100 million fans around the world and multiple extensions – and, we're just getting started," said Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios. "On the heels of 1883 and 1923's success, our new planned spinoffs, 1944 and 2024, will take audiences on a thrilling, new and unexpected journey with the complex and compelling storytelling that has become a hallmark of the franchise and has helped turn it into a worldwide cultural phenomenon – thanks to the creative mastermind of Taylor Sheridan." Fans can see if the Yellowstone franchise picks up any awards at the 2024 Golden Globes when the show kicks off Sunday, Jan. 7, at 5:00 PM PST.