'Yellowstone' Cast's Cole Hauser Enjoys 'Paradise' With Wife Cynthia Daniel in New Photo

Yellowstone star Cole Hauser recently enjoyed a "paradise" vacation with his wife Cynthia Daniel, as seen in a photo Daniel shared on Instagram. In the post, the smiling couple can be seen taking in some sun while out on the ocean. Their both donning shades as well, with Hauser also rocking a black t-shirt and hat. Daniel commented that she was in "paradise with my baby."

Hauser and Daniel married in 2006 and share three children together: two sons, Ryland and Colt, and a daughter named Steely Rose. Daniel is a former actress, turned photographer, and is the twin sister of actress Brittany Daniel (Joe Dirt, Blackish). The sisters starred together in the Sweet Valley High TV series in the '90s, with Cynthia retiring from acting after the show ended in 1997. She has only made one acting appearance since, on an episode of That '80s Show, the short-lived spinoff of That '70s Show.

Hauser has appeared in numerous film and TV projects, but lately has been starring as Rip Wheeler in Yellowstone, the hit modern Western drama from Paramount Network. Yellowstone stars Kevin Costner as the Dutton family patriarch, John Dutton. His family controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Series co-stars include Wes Bentley, Luke Grimes, Danny Huston, Kelly Reilly, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White and Gil Birmingham.

Following the show's Season 2 finale, Grimes — who plays Kayce Dutton — spoke exclusively with PopCulture.com and shared what he fans could expect from the next season. "I think Season 3 is very different, as you know, it's just sort of a collection of things that happen to these characters, but that's sort of the genius of Yellowstone," he said. "It's like it changes speed and takes turns, and sometimes it's intense and violent and crazy, and sometimes it's poetic, and the moments are more subtle."

Grimes added, "It is always evolving and morphing into something else. I think you're going to get that same thing with Season 3." Grimes later went on to compare the show's previous seasons, explaining, "Season 2 was incredibly different from Season 1, and Season 3 is just as different from season two."

He added, "At the heart of it is all these characters that you've fallen in love with and this family we've sort of been rooting for. I think once you're in and once you're invested in these people, like the places that (series creator Taylor Sheridan) can go with the writing and the journey he can take us... there's no limit to the boundaries."