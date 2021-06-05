'Yellowstone' Cast's Cole Hauser Shares Clean-Shaven Photo as He Celebrates Big Move

✖

Yellowstone cast member Cole Hauser is moving on up in the world, and he's celebrating with a new photo. However, fans of his work as Rip Wheeler on the Paramount Network drama might be surprised to see him clean-shaven. Rip dons a black beard for the show (which will release its fourth season this year), so many viewers have not seen him like this, especially if they're unfamiliar with his work in movies like 1993's Dazed and Confused and 2003's 2 Fast 2 Furious.

In this new Instagram photo, which Hauser posted on May 28, he is shown sitting beside Rogers Healy of Healy Global, a real estate and relocation company. Hauser thanks Healy and company for recent help, presumably with Hauser's family's recent move. In November 2020, Realtor.com stated that Hauser was "relocating for work" and putting his Agoura Hills, California, ranch up for sale. It's presumed that Hauser is now in or somewhere closer to Texas, where Yellowstone films.

That's a good sign for fans of Hauser's work on the modern western series, which streams on Peacock after each season airs on Paramount Network. Rip has become a staple of the show, soon becoming a standout due to his plotlines with Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly). It's possibly the biggest role of Hauser's long-running career, which is saying something.

As noted before, Hauser's clean-shaven visage was seen in two movies with long-lasting legacies. Dazed and Confused, which Richard Linklater directed, tells the story of a bunch of kids celebrating the last day of school in 1976. Its stellar soundtrack and cast — which includes Matthew McConaughey, Ben Affleck, Milla Jovovich and other future breakouts — has caused it to go down in pop culture history. John Singleton's 2 Fast 2 Furious was a huge success at the box office, earning more than $236 million in ticket sales and serving as the first sequel in the Fast Saga, which has earned more than $6 billion in theaters worldwide.

However, Hauser can be seen in countless other projects, as well. His movies include Good Will Hunting, Higher Learning, A Good Day to Die Hard, Olympus Has Fallen, The Break-Up and Jarhead 2: Field of Fire. On the television side, Hauser had had roles on High Incident, ER, Rogue, Chase and The Lizzie Borden Chronicles.

