Surveillance Footage of XxxTentacion Murder Released

Surveillance footage of rapper XxxTentacion’s murder has been released, after prosecutors played it in court.

According to Us Weekly, the tape was obtained by WPLG Local 10, a local ABC affiliate in Miami, Florida.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It depicts two men assaulting XxxTentacion’s vehicle and allegedly opening fire after robbing him. Police officials believe the two men in the video to be Michael Boatwright and Trayvon Newsome, the suspects who were arrested in connection to the crime.

The men in the footage allegedly made off with $50,000 in cash, as well as a Louis Vuitton bag after fleeing the scene in a black SUV.

The incident took place on June 18 in Deerfield Beach, Florida, with XXXTentacion — real name Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy — being transported to a nearby hospital for medical care only to be pronounced dead by the doctors later in the day.

Following his death, a number of fellow rappers and other celebrities took to social media to lament the controversial rappers death.

Rapper CRASHprez made more than a few comments about his peer, saying that he doesn’t think XXXTentacion’s death should be praised, but he also doesn’t think that people should forget that XXXTentacion allegedly assaulted a women who was reportedly pregnant with his child either.

i’m not gonna dance in the street over him gettin’ sprayed up in broad day, but i’m not gonna die on the “have some empathy! show some respect!” hill when geneva can’t even go to walmart and she’s probably the least safe she’s ever been even in X’s death. pray for geneva, tho. — [michael.] (@CRASHprez) June 18, 2018

CRASHprez also noted the young age XXXTentacion died at, 20, and compared him to “2pac,” who also infamously died after being shot in a car.



this man died at 20. we saw the whole arc. “look at me!” was an underground classic which blew up even more off the strength of his mugshots. these allegations BEEN out, yet he got signed for $7 mil. he’s like 2pac to these youngins and that’s what it’s gon’ be no matter what. — [michael.] (@CRASHprez) June 18, 2018

“No love for [XXXTentacion] but certainly no hate. May this be a warning to the young men who listen to him that karma is real and if you live a destructive life you will be destroyed by it no matter how talented you are. RIP,” added comedian Ron Funches.

No love for @xxxtentacion but certainly no hate. May this be a warning to the young men who listen to him that karma is real and if you live a destructive life you will be destroyed by it no matter how talented you are. RIP. — Ronald Funches (@RonFunches) June 18, 2018

XXXTentacion was eventually laid to rest in a mausoleum in Boca Raton, Florida.

