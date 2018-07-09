XXXTentacion’s Family Fills His Crypt With Fan Tributes

XXXTentacion's family has filled his burial crypt with tributes, as revealed by his mother Cleopatra Bernard on Instagram.

In the clip, the rapper's Florida tomb is shown with numerous fan-made items adorning it's walls.

"Brought him some stuff from you guys," Bernard wrote in a caption on the video.

Many fans of XXTentacion — real name Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy — took to commenting on the video clip, sharing their thoughts and feelings on the rapper's death.

"You're really holding it down for him. My prayers and thoughts go out to you guys. He left so much gems and positivity behind for us," one fan wrote. "We owe it to him to make sure you guys are loved as much as he loved us."

"My heart is still so heavy for your baby boy, I'm so sorry. I have 2 sons 12 and 10 it's so difficult for them to understand he's gone," someone else said. "Your son was going to be something great and out of pure evil they took him from this world. May God continue to keep and bless you with the strength to keep going. RIP baby boy!!!!"

"I'm 45 from UK his passing has really got to me. I felt the words and his voice deep inside. I'm a sufferer with anxiety and depression and really connected with X," another person commented. "My 9 year old son loved him too.. Such a crying shame that some nasty s—bags felt they needed to stop him trying to better himself. And what for.. tragic!"

As has been widely reported, XXXTentacion was killed during a robbery on June 18. He was shot in the neck which put him in critical condition. Sadly, he was pronounced dead later that day.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office began an investigation into the crime, which led them to arrest 22-year-old Dedrick Devonshay Williams in connection with the murder.

He was identified by witnesses based on what he was wearing, as well as by employees of the RIVA Motorsports dealership where he was reportedly making a purchase at the same time XXXTentacion was on-site looking to buy a motorcycle.

The police have also issued two other warrants in addition to their arrest of Williams, specifically naming 22-year-old Robert Allen as another person of interest in the ongoing investigation. At this time, no other arrests have been made.