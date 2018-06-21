XXXTentacion’s Alleged Shooter Arrested

A man has been arrested in the death of rapper XXXTentacion, who was shot and killed Monday afternoon in Florida.

Police took Dedrick D. Williams, shown above, into custody Wednesday in connection with the rapper’s death, reports the New York Daily News. Williams, 22, faces charges of first-degree murder, driving without a valid license and a probation violation for theft of a car.

It’s unclear if police were still looking for another suspect after Williams’ arrest.

XXXTentacion, given name Jahseh Onfroy, was approached by two men while he was leaving a Deerfied Beach, Florida motorcycle dealership in his BMW when he was shot dead. Police believe the murder was an armed robbery gone wrong.

Lawyers for the late rapper said Wednesday that XXXTentacion was fatally show in the jaw by his assailants. They told The Blast that they do not know many details from the deadly assault, including how many shots were fired in the incident.

XXXTentacion apparently had withdrawn a large amount of cash just before the time of his death, possibly to purchase a motorcycle, which police say could have been the motive to kill him.

The rapper was awaiting trial on domestic abuse charges pressed against him by his ex-girlfriend, who says he beat, imprisoned and tortured her while she was pregnant with their child.

Despite Geneva Ayala’s legal battle with XXXTentacion, she still mourned the rapper and was hurt when she was harassed at a vigil for the rapper Tuesday night. Ayala was filmed in a street fight after the items she had brought to be placed at his memorial were burned by his fans. A video of the one-on-one fight was posted and quickly deleted, though not before it went viral. Published by The Blast, she can be seen getting knocked to the ground and punched repeatedly by one girl, who holds her hair to ensure she can’t get away.

Another clip, this time from Ayala’s Instagram story, shows the inside of a car leaving the vigil, where Ayala cries in mourning and marvels that XXXTentacion’s fans could be “so disrespectful.”

Representativess for the management and public relations teams behind XXXTentacionmade a statement mourning the loss of the young rapper Tuesday afternoon.

“Jahseh Onfroy—known worldwide as XXXTentacion—tragically passed away from a gunshot wound in Deerfield, Florida,” the statement read. “It is with great sadness that the news is confirmed in this official statement by his team—manager Solomon Sobande, EMPIRE, Bob Celestin, Esq. and AKW PR. In deference to his family, friends, and loved ones and in light of further investigation, we ask that their privacy be respected at this time.”

They then reminded fans of the rapper’s art and live performances, as opposed to the controversial criminal history surrounding him.

“XXXTentacion touched the lives of millions around the globe and will forever reside in the hearts of countless fans who listened to his music, attended his concerts, and felt the glow of his uncontainable, undeniable, and unique spirit,” they wrote.