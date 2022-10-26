'X-Files' Actor Michael Kopsa Dead at 66

Actor Michael Kopsa, known for TV shows such as The X-Files and Stargate SG-1, has died at the age of 66. According to PEOPLE, Kopsa's former spouse, Lucia Frangione, shared the sad news in a post on Twitter. Alongside a photo of Kopsa, Frangione announced that he died "of a brain tumour" on Oct. 23. She went on to call Kopsa "an incredible stage and screen actor, voice actor, carpenter, musician and painter." Frangione concluded that "most importantly," Kopsa "was a loving and richly present father."

Kopsa was born in Toronto, Canada on Jan. 22, 1956. He would later move to the U.S. to study acting, but eventually moved back to Canada to finish a degree in arts and science. In addition to his aforementioned TV credits, Kopsa also on shows like Fringe, The Net, Dead Zone, and The Sentinel. The actor had roles in films like 3000 Miles to Graceland, Fantastic Four (2005), and Rise of the Planet of the Apes. More recently, Kopsa had appeared in a number of Hallmark made-for-TV movies, including Marrying Father Christmas and Love in Winterland.

The great Michael Kopsa, my dear friend and the father of my child, Nora, passed away Oct 23 2022 of a brain tumour. He was an incredible stage and screen actor, voice actor, carpenter, musician and painter. Most importantly, he was a loving and richly present father. pic.twitter.com/R5Q6s3QjGh — Lucia FRANgione (@FrangioneLucia) October 25, 2022

In response to Frangione's post, many have replied with messages of sympathy over Kopsa's death. "I am so sorry for your loss. We enjoyed his work so much and could tell what a wonderful person he was. Wishing you and your family peace at this most difficult time," one Twitter user wrote back. Someone else added, "Lucia. My hope and expectation is that you and precious Nora are comforted and that your sorrows are lifted. You know my heart."

Notably, the Hallmark Channel posted a memorial to Kopsa on its Instagram page, writing next to a photo of the actor, "A friend and colleague to many, today we honor the legacy of Michael Kopsa. Always in our hearts." In the post comments, some Hallmark stars have shared heartfelt messages, with Ali Sweeney writing, "Such a heartbreaking loss." Cindy Busby added, "An incredible actor and an even better human! Sending so much love."

Fans of Kopsa also commented, as one replied to the post, "So sorry to hear this !!!!! Such a fine actor !!!!! Loved him in all his roles and especially as Brennan Elliot's dad in With All of My Heart." Another offered, "Very sad news. Really enjoyed him in every movie he acted." A final fan wrote, "Oh no that's so sad. May he rest in peace."