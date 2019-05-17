WWE Superstar and Playboy Model Ashley Massaro Fans Are Mourning Her Death Online

Former WWE Superstar Ashley Massaro died on Thursday, May 16 at age 39, passing away at a hospital after being transported from her home in Suffolk County, New York.

After Massaro’s death was reported, fans and friends of Massaro began mourning the late wrestler on Twitter, with many lamenting the former reality star’s young age and remembering her kind nature.

“Gone so young, it sucks. RIP,” one fan wrote.

Ashley Massaro ❤️ Thank you for the memories. — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) May 17, 2019

Her last tweet was about answering fanmail. Think that’s very telling of the person Ashley Massaro was. https://t.co/vBU8zHzRLm — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) May 16, 2019

This is just awful news – Ashley Massaro is gone. She was only 39. She lived in the same town as me…I loved seeing her around. She was always so nice…and now she’s gone. #RIPAshleyMassaro pic.twitter.com/wOUY4gsTQo — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) May 17, 2019

RIP Ashley Massaro. My heart goes out to her family.

Be kind to everyone because you don’t know what someone may be going through. 💙🙏🏼 — ✨Velvet Sky✨ (@VelVelHoller) May 17, 2019

Massaro debuted in the WWE after winning the WWE Diva Search in 2005, performing with the company from 2005-2008 before requesting to be released due to her daughter being sick.

In 2007, she appeared on Survivor: China, and has worked as a television and radio host. She was also a model and appeared on the April 2007 cover of Playboy magazine.

She had appeared in limited wrestling matches since, but before her death, Massaro had been planning a return to the sport, competing in Zero1 Professional Wrestling USA in 2017. She was scheduled to appear at the Starrcast convention in Las Vegas next week.

Damn. She was planning a return to wrestling as well. Gone too soon, too young. RIP Ashley. 🙏 — 𝕽𝖆𝖓𝖉𝖞 (@NXTFanNation) May 17, 2019

This sucks. Ashley just started training at NYWC & was SO excited about wrestling again. Always had a smile on her face & was one of the most down to Earth people you could meet. If you’re going through tough times, don’t be afraid to reach out for help. RIP Ashley Massaro — BULL (@RealBullJames) May 17, 2019

Her cause of death has not been released, but TMZ reports it is being classed as “non-criminal.” She is survived by her 18-year-old daughter, Alexa.

“We are saddened to learn of the tragic death of former WWE Superstar Ashley Massaro,” WWE said in a statement. “She performed in WWE from 2005-2008 and was beloved by her fellow Superstars and fans around the world. WWE offers its condolences to Ashley’s family and friends.”

