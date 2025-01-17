Wu-Tang Clan Member Involved in Alleged Assault: Latest on Method Man’s Status

Method Man has denied allegations that he repeatedly punched a man at a Staten Island gym. The alleged assault occurred at a Crunch Fitness gym Thursday and involved the 53-year-old Wu-Tang Clan rapper and The Wire actor, real name Clifford Smith, and a 28-year-old man who allegedly had a relationship with the “Tical” rapper’s daughter more than a decade ago.

Details of the incident remain unclear, but law enforcement sources told the New York Post that Smith allegedly punched the victim, identified as Patrick Sokoya, in the face seven times “with a closed fist.” The alleged victim reportedly told police he was experiencing dizziness and some pain, but he refused medical attention at the scene.

Sources didn’t state what led to the alleged assault, but said it reportedly stemmed from Sokoya’s past relationship with Smith’s daughter. The pair reportedly dated more than a decade ago.

Although the Grammy-winner has not been arrested or charged in relation to the alleged incident, the Daily News reported that the NYPD is looking to question Smith. Police sources confirmed that the alleged victim formally filed a complaint accusing Smith of assault. Further information isn’t available at this time, but Smith has denied the allegations against him.

“Mr. Smith categorically denies the allegations as reported and has not been the subject of an arrest by any law enforcement agency,” a representative for the musician told Billboard in a statement Thursday.

This is not the first time Smith has run into legal trouble. In 2010, he pleaded guilty to tax evasion charges and a check on the spot for the final $40,000 restitution payment after owing about $106,000. Prior to that, Smith in 2007 was arrested after officers discovered an ounce of weed in his vehicle.

Smith is best known as a member of the East Coast rap crew Wu-Tang Clan. He joined the group in 1990. After playing a key role in the group’s debut record, 1993’s Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), he released his debut solo album Tical in 1994. He hasn’t released a studio album since 2022’s Meth Lab Season 3: The Rehab.

Outside of his music career, Smith is also an actor. He most notably Melvin “Cheese” Wagstaff in The Wire, and has also starred in Oz, The Deuce, 187 (1997), Belly (1998), How High (2001), Garden State (2004), The Wackness (2008), Venom (2005), Red Tails (2012), Keanu (2016), and The Cobbler (2014).