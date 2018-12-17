‘World of Dance’ Judge Derek Hough Urges People to ‘Focus on Good’ Heading Into 2019

Heading into 2019, Derek Hough is looking to pivot his energy away from the negative things in the world and put more focus into people making a positive difference.

The World of Dance judge opened up to PopCulture.com recently about “changing focus” to causes, people and endeavors that “inspire” him, including U.S. Cellular’s ongoing Future of Good program, which through Jan. 8 is accepting nominations from people across the country of young people between six and 15 making an impact in their community. The winners, to be announced in February, will be awarded $10,000 to go towards their particular cause.

“For me to be a part of that, to help bring awareness to this, to champion these young kids is an absolute pleasure,” Hough said of his involvement with the campaign.

Hough himself has long been involved in charitable causes such as relief efforts for the Woolsey Fire and Movember, which encouraged people to get outside and get active as our lives get more and more consumed by screen time.

“I’m always trying to look for ways to give back to the community, whether it be like doing these pop-up move experiences where I’m taking people hiking or we’re doing yoga together or we’re doing the dance class, just to get the community moving and active and meeting one another,” he explained of his desire to give back.

The Future of Good tugs on his heartstrings in a special way, he explained, “because there’s an expression that I love and it’s ‘The secret to living is giving.’”

“I say that a lot just because I think it rings true to me and it’s very powerful,” the Dancing With the Stars alum continued. “Because I think that once we get outside of ourselves, and we are giving, and we’re serving others, and we’re thinking of others, I think it just brings out the best part of who we are as humankind, essentially. And these kids, there’s goodness in all of us, and that’s what this is all about.”

In a time where a lot of people are struggling to see the good in one another and in the future, Hough urges people to put their energy into things that will change the world for the better.

“I think right now we live in a time where everything seems to be so negative, or it seems to be not going great, but truly, I think it’s not that things are worse, I just think that our focus is changed. And we just need to direct our focus. What’s bad is available, but so is what’s good,” he said.

He explained, “I think if we focus more, where focus goes, energy flows. And if we focus more on the good, we’re going to give more energy to the good. And if we give more energy to the good, we’re

going to create more good.”

Photo credit: Rachel Luna/Getty Images