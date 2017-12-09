‘Workaholics’ Actor Blake Anderson’s Divorce Finalized

It’s been reported that Workaholics star Blake Anderson has finalized his divorce from his now ex-wife Rachael Finley.

In May, just a few months after Anderson’s hit TV show ended, Finley filed paperwork in Los Angeles to make the couple’s split legally official. At that time, sources close to the two claimed Anderson and Finley had already been separated for about six months.

Newly uncovered court documents that the couple waited the standard six-month-period required by California law and their divorce was made official by a judge shortly thereafter.

The couple has a 3-year-old daughter named Mars that they have agreed to maintain joint custody of, according to TMZ.

Anderson is an actor and comedian whose wildly popular Comedy Central TV show Workaholics ran for seven seasons and just had its series finale in March of this year. Finley is a designer responsible for the popular clothing lines Hot Lava and Teenage.

Blake got his comedy start in the Groundlings comedy troupe in L.A. before partnering with Adam Devine, Anders Holm and Kyle Newacheck to create Mail Order Comedy. That led them to catch the eye of Comedy Central execs who picked up Workaholics from them.

Before that, Anderson worked on the FOX show Traffic Light, as well as had cameos on HBO’s Entourage, FOX’s House, and NBC’s Community. In 2009 he had a bit-part in National Lampoon’s The Legend Of Awesomest Maximus.

Even though Workaholics is done, the three best friends are not finished working together. They recently announced that they’ll be dropping a Netflix original movie next year titled Game Over, Man!

Little is known about the project at this time, but Anderson and the other Workaholics guys wrote the film, and it is being produced by Seth Rogen.