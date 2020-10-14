Wolfgang Van Halen Shares Clip of Eddie Talking About His Father

✖

Wolfgang Van Halen continues to mourn his late father, Eddie Van Halen. On Tuesday, he posted a throwback clip of Eddie talking about his own father, Jan Van Halen. Of course, the clip highlights the special father-son bond that Eddie and Wolfgang were also able to share.

In the clip, Eddie was asked what deceased musician he would love to jam out with. His response? "Wow, I'd love to jam with my father again," Eddie said, a statement that takes on new meaning in light of his own death, as the response is likely one that Wolfgang would also give at this very moment. In addition to posting that throwback clip, Wolfgang also posted a couple of photos on Instagram. One of those snaps showcases Eddie playing music with his father, Jan. The other photo features Eddie and Wolfgang rocking out onstage together, with the late musician's hand resting lovingly on his son's head.

Wolfgang's post comes a week after Eddie passed away following a lengthy battle with throat cancer. The musician reportedly died on Oct. 6 at St. John's Hospital in Santa Monica. He was reportedly in and out of the hospital multiple times throughout the past year. In November, Eddie reportedly sought out treatment for intestinal issues and received another round of chemotherapy. Over the last few years, he had been traveling back and forth between the United States and Germany in order to receive additional treatment for his illness. In the 72 hours before his death, his battle with cancer reportedly went downhill. Doctors had supposedly discovered that his cancer spread to his brain and other organs. Eddie died with his wife Janie, brother Alex, and son Wolfgang by his side. He was 65.

Wolfgang released a statement on social media in light of the news of his father's passing. "I can't believe I'm having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning," he wrote. "He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I've shared with him on and off stage was a gift. My heart is broken and I don't think I'll ever fully recover from this loss. I love you so much, Pop."