Sean Murray's Daughter to Make Guest Appearance on 'NCIS'

NCIS is keeping it in the family. Sean Murray's real-life daughter, Cay Ryan Murray, is set to make a special appearance on the May 2 episode of the CBS show, playing Teagan Fields in the episode titled "The Brat Pack," in what will be the latest of the cast and crew's nods to their loved ones.

In the episode, Cay, 14, will be part of a "ring of clever teenage partygoers when a string of break-ins takes place at Marine Base Quantico" who makes a special bond with her dad's character, Special Agent McGee. Murray is also father to son River, 12, with wife Carrie James. Previously on NCIS, Mark Harmon's son, Sean Harmon, took on a younger version of his dad's character, Leroy Jethro Gibbs, and executive producer Donald P. Bellisario's daughter, and Sean Murray's stepsister, Troian Bellisario, also made a guest appearance.

(Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

NCIS was recently renewed for its 20th season, an achievement star Wilmer Valderrama said doesn't go unnoticed by the cast. Valderrama, who plays Special Agent Nick Torres, was "thrilled" to get the renewal news, he told PopCulture.com last week in an exclusive interview. "Look, let's be honest. Shows nowadays don't turn in live numbers like they used to. To have something on network that's performing the way that [it] traditionally used to, maybe 10, 15 years ago, it's insane. Just doesn't happen. So, I'm very, very proud of that,"

"So, were we surprised that we got picked up for Season 20?" he asked. "In many ways, we kind of were, because you do 19 years and you hope like, 'Okay, we'll continue to go as we go.' The show certainly feels new and fresh, but you just hope that the fans continue to watch, but we're going into Season 20, a big, big chapter for the legacy of the show. So, what we're going to do in Season 20 is exciting. It's pretty epic."

When it comes to what's next for Torres after a difficult season, Valderrama said it may be "more trouble than healing," but that there's much awaiting him. "So, I can't say much because there's some pretty big announcements coming, and I think that hopefully, the fans are excited about that, but the world's going to get bigger for NCIS, I'll tell you that much," he teased. Catch a special NCIS episode Monday, May 2 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.