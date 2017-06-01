Will Smith Gives Amazing Motivational Speech, Reveals Inspiring Life Tips

Will Smith telling the story of his skydiving experience in Dubai will make you want to overcome your biggest fears just like the Suicide Squad star did earlier this year.

In March, the 48-year-old actor released a video showing him skydiving. The clip has been a huge hit on the Internet being viewed more than 22 million times. While he appeared overjoyed in the video, Smith said that the experience was more than about having fun. The daring activity taught him an important lesson about fear in his life.

On the day he went skydiving, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum revealed that he allowed worry and anxiety to consume the moments leading up to jumping out of a plane. Smith explained how he discussed going skydiving with friends the night before. He was excited at the time of the conversation, but as the moment came closer, fear began to arise.

“Then that night, you’re laying in your bed and you just keep, ‘Uh, uh.’ You’re terrified,” Will said in the video. “You keep imagining over and over again jumping out of an airplane, and you can’t figure out why you would do that.”

“Everything up to the stepping out, there’s actually no reason to be scared,” he said. “It only just ruins your day. The best things in life are on the other side of terror.”

When he looked over the edge of the plane and down to the ground – which was thousands of feet below – Smith realized this moment was pivotal in teaching him about managing his fears.

“You realize at the point of maximum danger is the point of minimum fear. It’s bliss,” Smith said. “On the other side of your maximum fear are all of the best things in life.”

After finding the courage to jump out of the plane, Smith says that he instantly let go of his inhibitions.

“In one second, you realize it’s the most blissful experience of your life,” he said. “You’re flying, there’s zero fear.”

Check out the video above to watch Will Smith talking about skydiving in Dubai.

