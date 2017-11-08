Will and Jada Smith Did Not Give Money to Tyrese

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith did not give money to Tyrese Gibson despite the actor’s claim, TMZ reports.

Over the weekend, Gibson posted an Instagram slideshow of himself and Smith, writing in the caption that Smith and Pinkett Smith sent him $5 million.

“You’ve guys asked me to get off and stay off the Internet now that my daughters legal fees will be paid ! will listen,” he wrote. “The Smiths’s and their whole family has always shown up for The Gibson’s Uncle Will you’re an uncle for real.”

According to sources “directly connected to both Will and Jada,” Gibson’s claim “simply isn’t true.”

Gibson has been friends with the Smith and Pinkett Smith for years, and the couple is reportedly concerned that the actor is having “some sort of a breakdown.”

While his caption said that he would stay off the Internet, Gibson has since shared over 15 new Instagram posts.

Gibson is currently involved in a legal battle with his ex-wife Norma Mitchell Gibson over custody of their 10-year-old daughter, Shayla. The actor has been accused of child abuse, People reported, and allegedly violating a restraining order, TMZ reported.

In addition, Gibson has been making headlines for lashing out against his Fast and Furious franchise co-stars, including Dwayne Johnson.

