It's a big year for Will Poulter, and he's using his time in the spotlight to show off a new look. Poulter has had a breakout year in 2023, playing Adam Warlock in the Marvel sci-fi blockbuster Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Luca in Season 2 of Hulu's The Bear. As a result, he's been in high demand throughout the entertainment industry, and wherever he goes, cameras follow.

In late June, Poulter — also known for his roles in Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, We're the Millers and The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader — was seen at three European events sporting a light beard and mustache. It's a change of pace for the typically clean-shaven Brit, and many fans only were digging the new look from the actor.

Continue on to see photos from Will Poulter's recent outings at Paris Fashion Week (June 23), the Royal Windsor Cup at Guards Polo Club (June 25) and the Dior Tears London pop-up launch party (July 8).