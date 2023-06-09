'Wild 'N Out' Star DC Young Fly Breaks His Silence on Partner Jacky Oh's Sudden Death

D.C. Young Fly is mourning the loss of his longtime partner, Jacky Oh. "I wasn't in no rush to post this because I wanted it to be a dream so bad but every hour I'm reminded of realty so I wanna make sure I applaud you in the proper manner, "wrote the comedian, 31, in a statement posted on Instagram Thursday. "You are the GREATEST MOTHER I KNOW your soul was beautiful Yu always wanted the best for others and I admired how our family love each other!!!" he added. "Never had to worry about our kids loving each other cause you were on top of Dat!!!" He went on to discuss how he and Jacky were both "god-fearing" and "grounded by the spirit." According to D.C., he will always tell their three kids how amazing a mother and person Jacky was. "You know how our last convo went I prayed for Yu and now we are here," he wrote, "but it's ok we willll continue to pray and hold on to our FAITH because that's alll we kno!!

"Love you forever and our kids are super strong they helpin me wit my tranquility no Kap!!!!! U wit me forever ♥️ The QUEEN of my children will always have a spot in my heart and the paradise (Yu gon get me for Dat but it's true)." He concluded, "LOVE YOU FOREVER jus know we goinn harder than ever and GOD is in control and he got us covered ." Jacky, whose real name was Jacklyn Smith, died on May 31 at the age of 33. According to reports, D.C., born John Whitfield, was filming the Nick Cannon-created MTV improv series in Atlanta when he got the news. During production of Wild 'N Out in 2015, the pair met each other and had two daughters and one son together.

‘Wild ‘N Out’ star D.C. Young Fly speaks out after partner Jacky Oh’s sudden death: ‘Love you forever’ https://t.co/I054fyoMeN pic.twitter.com/4gF0dLoQBp — Page Six (@PageSix) June 8, 2023

Following Jacky's death, her family released a moving statement. "It is with sadden hearts we share with you that Jakclyn aka MsJackyOh has passed away on Wednesday, May 31st 2023," the Smith family said. "Our family is still processing this very tragic and unexpected loss; we ask that you please give us privacy during this time." A BET Media Group spokesperson also expressed sympathy on behalf of Wild 'N Out family for the loss of the mother of three. "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented 'Wild N' Out' family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed," read the Instagram post. "Jacky Oh was a loving friend and beloved colleague of the 'Wild N' Out' cast throughout five seasons. More importantly, she was a tremendous mother to three beautiful children."