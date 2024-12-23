‘Wild ‘n Out’ Star Corey Holcomb Accused of Assaulting Female Comedian

Trouble is on the horizon for Wild N’ Out star, Corey Holcomb. TMZ reports another comedian is accusing the MTV star of punching her in the face outside a club earlier this month. The two have reportedly been feuding for some time.

Law enforcement sources tell the outlet Cristina Payne was hanging outside the Hollywood Improv comedy club in early December. Witnesses allege Holcomb approached her and began screaming at her and her friend. Holcomb reportedly threatened to punch Payne in the face, causing someone to intervene and get in between the two. But it didn’t stop Holcomb. He allegedly swung over the man standing in between them, hitting Payne dead in her face.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Others got in between them, with witnesses saying multiple people and Holcomb tackled the man who got in between him and Payne. Holcomb then ran away. Police officers labeled the incident as battery.

As for how the feud began, sources claim they began beefing in July feud when Holcomb told people he was going to “super sock” Payne, with him adding, “somebody come get this bitch before I f*** her up.”

Now many say Holcomb is attempting damage control and trying to use his podcast and influence to make it appear there was no assault. Luckily, Payne has people on her side who will testify on her behalf if it comes down to that. As of now, no arrests have been made.

Holcolm currently hosts own internet show, The Corey Holcomb 5150 Show, which streams live on YouTube weekly. He’s made several guest appearances on shows like The Cleveland Show, Half & Half, and Everybody Hates Chris.

The Chicago native credits his close friend Kevin Hart for helping him secure roles in films. His film credits include The Wedding Ringer, Boo! A Madea Halloween, and Think Like a Man Too.