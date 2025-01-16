Tia Mowry is realizing having it all while grappling with feelings about her divorce from Cory Hardrict takes adjusting. Her new normal has played out on the We TV reality series, Tia Mowry: My Next Act. In one episode, she deals with mom guilt after dropping off her 6-year-old daughter Cairo at her dad’s house.

“I just dropped Cairo off at her dad’s and I feel guilty for wanting to have fun,” she tells her cousin Jerome. He assures her that taking time out for herself is necessary to be a happier mom. “If you don’t explore or replenish yourself, you’re pouring from an empty cup,” he tells her. “Fun is fair.” She says she’s been busy working and mothering, and feeling overwhelmed by life’s responsibilities.

In her confessional, she speaks to producers about her ongoing dilemma of balancing life as a working single mom, and figuring out time for herself. Luckily, Jerome is her sounding board. “I need someone to tell it like it is, tell me the truth, and I’m going to get that from Jerome,” she explains. “I admire his opinion, and I trust it.” She quickly finds herself rushing off to a girls trip with her friends.

As a twin, Mowry has been open about having to learn how to live her life alone since her split. In the premiere episode, she told producers, “I came into this world with a twin,” she adds of her sister, Tamera Mowry. “And right after that, I went into a 22-year relationship, so I have never been alone in my life.”

“I feel like one of the hardest things that I’ve had to adapt to, is dropping my kids off at their dad’s house. I’ve always wanted the family dynamic of having a mom and a dad in one household,” a tearful Tia says in her confessional. “And when you’re dropping your kids off, you actually, visually see how that is no longer.”

Later in the episode, she tells her friend Natasha Marc: “I feel that right now, yes, I’m vulnerable in my life, but it’s the first time where I am actually realizing that I have a choice,” Tia continues in her confessional. “I have a choice to speak my mind. I have a choice to be me. I have a choice to be happy,” adding while crying, “Oh my God, I’m getting emotional. I didn’t realize I had a choice before. I just didn’t.”