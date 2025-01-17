Why Taylor Swift Is Involved in Justin Baldoni’s Lawsuit Against Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Taylor Swift is being brought into the legal feud between It Ends With Us co-stars Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively. The pop star, who is Lively’s longtime best friend, is named in the $400 million lawsuit Baldoni filed against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and their publicist on Thursday, Jan. 16.

The 179-page complaint Baldoni filed comes just weeks after Lively filed a lawsuit of her own claiming the It Ends With Us director and actor sexually harassed her and spearheaded a retaliatory campaign against her.

In his complaint, obtained by PEOPLE, Baldoni, 40, claims that Swift, 35, and Reynolds, 48, pressured him to accept a script rewrite from Lively, 37. After Lively, who was credited as an executive producer on the film, allegedly asked to take a pass on the film’s rooftop scene, Baldoni claims he was “reluctant,” but “agreed to take a look at what she put together.”

When Lively presented her rewrites, Baldoni claims the script was “dramatically” different, but after his “exceedingly mild resistance,” Lively “went silent for multiple days,” later writing in a text message that his reaction to her version “didn’t feel great” for her, Reynolds or what the complaint calls “another megacelebrity friend” identified in an included text message as Swift.

Baldoni also claims Swift “began praising Lively’s script” during an earlier meeting with Reynolds at his and Lively’s New York City penthouse, and that “Baldoni understood the subtext: he needed to comply with Lively’s direction for the script.”

In response, Baldoni allegedly texted Lively that while her changes made the scene “so much more fun and interesting,” he “would have felt that way without Ryan and Taylor.” Lively in an alleged text response, then refers to Reynolds and Swift as her “Dance Moms level stage moms.”

“They are embarrassingly effusive,” she wrote in the alleged texts, calling herself the “luckiest m—–f—er on the planet” to have them as her supporters, who wanted Baldoni to see their reactions to the rewrites “because they’ve been by my side for far too many experiences where I’ve been overlooked.”

“If you ever get around to watching Game of Thrones, you’ll appreciate that I’m Khaleesi, and like her, I happen to have a few dragons. For better or worse, but usually for better,” Lively allegedly texted. “Because my dragons also protect those I fight for. So really we all benefit from those gorgeous monsters of mine. you will too, I can promise you.”

Prior to the legal action between Lively and Baldoni, the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star expressed her excitement at her husband having written the “iconic rooftop scene,” telling E! News on Aug. 6 that “the iconic rooftop scene, my husband actually wrote it. Nobody knows that but you now.” She added at the time, “He works on everything I do. I work on everything he does. So his wins, his celebrations are mine and mine are his.”