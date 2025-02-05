Why Sandra Bullock Is Concerned for Her Family’s Safety

Sandra Bullock is worried about social media accounts with scammers impersonating her and her family. The Blind Side star, via PEOPLE, sent a message to her fans. “My family’s safety, as well as the innocent people being taken advantage of, is my deep concern, and there will be a time when I will comment more, but for now our focus is helping law enforcement handle this matter,” she said. “Please be aware that I do not participate in any form of social media. Any accounts pretending to be me or anyone associated with me are fake accounts and have been created for financial gain or to exploit people around me.”

The Oscar winner’s sister was first notified of the scams when her sister received messages from the accounts. “I spend multiple times a day reporting fakes, dealing with weird & scary emails to my BUSINESS and HOME from men who believe that, through one of these many fake ‘me’s, they have a relationship with my sister through private messages and off app sites and have been giving (sometimes) THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS to an incredibly famous and successful grown assed woman,” she wrote, sharing screenshots of the faux accounts.

Her sister noted that she’s reported all of the accounts, most of which came from Facebook, but they remain active, with her noting, “Surprise! They are all still up!” She added: “When I report, i also report to a security service that gives the account addresses directly to a Meta employee,” she went on, alleging that “these accounts are run by crime rings” that “also run fake groups where a fake me posts ‘official statements.’ Not me. This is my only account and y’all know it’s about baking, cooking, animals, and gardening. I’m a grown assed middle aged woman with a life and I don’t troll around at 54 DMing people.”

Advising followers, she added: “If you see a fake account, are friended or messaged by one, report and block. The only reason I stay on FB is to monitor this for my own knowledge so I am aware of the danger coming at me (and yes, because of these scams, I’ve had to involve local law enforcement and they’ve been outstanding). Strangely, Insta handles these things and even informs me when someone creates an account that may be an imposter. But FB? Same company with same tech? Can’t be bothered.”