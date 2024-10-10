Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves Reunite 30 Years After ‘Speed’

Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock hit the red carpet recently to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the action-packed blockbuster, Speed. The original film was released in 1994. The two stars reunited on Tuesday, Oct. 8 for a special Los Angeles screening as part of Beyond Fest at American Cinematheque at the Egyptian Theatre. They were also joined by the film’s director Jan de Bont, where they all discussed the film and its impact.

“We knew we were doing something wacky,” Reeves said of playing SWAT officer Jack Traven, per PEOPLE. “I was behind the wheel of a projectile, so I was just happy to be alive at the end of the day,” Bullock added with a joke. She starred as Annie Porter in the film.

“I mean, I was new to the whole game so I wasn’t aware of what was happening or what felt right or what was not supposed to feel a certain way, but I was just, you’re just in it,” Bullock added. She said the stunts were real, adding they were “smashing into things…So I think as an actor and, as I was a newbie, I was behind the wheel wanting everyone to be safe. It was special.”

The film spawned a sequel which was released in 1997. Speed 2: Cruise Control saw Bullock reprise her role sans Reeves. Jason Patric and Willem Dafoe starred in the film also. The sequel was not well received.

Bullock reflected on the 50 MPH podcast about the 30th anniversary of the film and said she wants to reunite with her Speed co-star on-screen. done yet. “Before I die, before I leave this planet, I do think that Keanu and I need to do something in front of the camera,” Bullock said, as reported by PEOPLE. “Are we, you know, in wheelchairs or with walkers? Maybe. Maybe.”