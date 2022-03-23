Why Queen Elizabeth Shouldn’t Worry About Prince Harry’s Upcoming Memoir

It was reported in 2021 that Prince Harry was writing an “intimate and heartfelt memoir.” Considering that this memoir will come after his exit from the royal family alongside Meghan Markle, there’s no doubt that he will touch upon this dramatic period of time. But, his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, has nothing to worry about. According to The Mirror, Harry will reportedly “go out of his way” to avoid criticizing the monarch.

Harry’s memoir is set to be released this year. In advance of the book’s release, those in royal circles are said to be in a “tsunami of fear” in regards to what the prince’s memoir will cover. Elizabeth won’t have to fret, as royal expert Omid Scobie claimed that Harry won’t include a negative portrayal of his grandmother in the book. Scobie said on the Royally Obsessed podcast, “Harry really is going out of his way to make sure that there isn’t material in there [the book] that can be seen as negative towards the Queen or her reign in any way whatsoever, and he really wants to celebrate her life and his relationship with her in that book.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I think as much as the press want this to be a burn book and an attack on the institution, this is more just about his story, and of course, his story is so much more than just the few years of his life as the Duke of Sussex,” Scobie continued. “I think for people expecting that warts and all moment, it’s not going to happen. That said, it’s still going to be fascinating.”

When it was first announced, Harry released a statement and shared that the memoir would serve as a reflection on his life including everything from his upbringing to his background in the military. “I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become,” his statement read. “I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.” Harry continued, “I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.”

Since the announcement, few details have been released about Harry’s upcoming memoir. Still, reports have alleged that members of the royal family are worried about what will come out in the published piece. In February, The Mirror reported that Harry’s memoir will “shake the monarchy to the core,” according to a source who is said to be a friend of the prince. They also claimed that the memoir will see Harry revealing his true feelings about his stepmother, Camilla Parker-Bowles, who stands to be the future Queen of the United Kingdom when the prince’s father, Prince Charles, ascends to the throne.