Here’s Why Prince Harry Doesn’t Like the Nickname Meghan Markle’s Friends Gave Him

Meghan Markle’s friend, Bryony Gorden, has developed a playful nickname for Prince Harry, though he is reportedly not too fond of it.

Gordon has offered a slim glance into the newlyweds’ life through her interview on Loose Women earlier this week. Gordon appeared on the talk show to relate the unique experience of a personal friendship with royalty, according to a report by Marie Claire. Along the way, she talked about Prince Harry, who she affectionately refers to as “Hazza.”

The origin of this title is still unclear. Gordon offered no explanation for the nickname, but did reveal that Prince Harry is not crazy about it. After some resistance, however, she said that he grudgingly allowed it to catch on to appease his new wife.

Reporters from In Style suggested that the name might be a take on the familiar British drinking cheer “Huzzah,” though this has yet to be confirmed.

Still, Prince Harry and Gordon are on good terms — to the point where Gordon was able to interview the prince on her podcast. Gordon hosts a show called Mad World, which focuses on mental health and the range of personal experiences associated with different conscious states. The interview went up online in April, just a few short weeks before the royal wedding.

Mental health is a subject close to the new Duke of Sussex‘s heart. He has often talked about the subject and advocated greater awareness and research toward it, especially as mental health relates to the military. The prince himself served in the army for a full decade, and he has carried that experience with him into public service.

“My 10 years in the army taught me a great deal. I learned about the true meaning of service, duty, resilience and dedication,” he said while speaking to the Ministry of Defense in October, according to Entertainment Tonight. “But in many ways I have learned more about the sacrifices our servicemen and women make for us all since I left the army and continued my work with the Invictus Games. Having a step back from day-to-day army life has allowed me to think carefully about how we prepare, support, and care for those who wear the uniform.”

As the prince pointed out, mental health relates not only to the treatment and prevention of ailments — but to maximizing performance for everyone, even those that feel they are mentally healthy.

“Crucially, fighting fitness is not just about physical fitness,” he said. “It is just as much about mental fitness too… We have all seen professional athletes lose races or matches due to unforced errors. It is no different for anyone in high pressure roles.”