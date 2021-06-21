Prince Charles Reportedly Won't See Prince Harry When Son Returns to UK for Diana Unveiling

✖

Prince Harry is set to return to the U.K. in July for a touching tribute to his late mother, Princess Diana, but his return home won't necessarily mean a happy family reunion. Amid continued reports and rumors of a deep rift within the British royal family, it has been revealed that Harry’s father, Prince Charles, reportedly has no plans to meet with his youngest son.

The revelation was made in a new report from The Sun. In the Saturday report, the outlet cited "an unfortunate clash of the diaries" for absence of any meeting between the royal father and son. When Harry makes the trip from his home in California, which will come just a month after he and wife Meghan Markle welcomed daughter Lilibet, Charles will be making a previously scheduled trip to Scotland. Although it is unclear when exactly Harry will arrive on home soil and when Charles will embark on his own trip, a source told the outlet that due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Harry will also be required to quarantine for several days, preventing any potential meeting between the two before Charles heads to Scotland.

"Charles will leave the boys to it. Harry will need to quarantine for at least five days when he lands in England, most likely at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor," the source said. "Charles has made it quite clear he will not be around beyond that because he is going to Scotland. There is no planned meeting between the three of them."

The planned July visit for Harry is for a July 1 statue unveiling in the grounds of Kensington Palace. The tribute will coincide with what would have been Diana's 60th birthday. The trip home for Harry will come amid continued reports of a feud with his family, with the royal having previously revealed that "there's a lot to work through" with his father and his relationship with his older brother, Prince William, "is space at the moment."

Despite any alleged trouble in those relationship, Harry will reunite with his brother for the tribute to their mother. Both are set to appear at the statue unveiling, with a source telling The Sun that the brothers "will walk out together out of respect for their mum." At the ceremony, they will deliver their own speeches. Ahead of the ceremony, however, "there have not been any personal chats or proper talks, just a very brief and minimal exchange of text messages," according to the source, who claimed "the relationship is still very much strained."