Why Lizzo Is Done With Twitter, for Now

Lizzo is taking a break from Twitter after dealing with “trolls” for the last few weeks. On Sunday, the “Good As Hell” singer took to the social media platform to announce that she had made the decision to take a brief hiatus from the social media platform, where she has accumulated 1.4 million followers.

Yeah I can’t do this Twitter shit no more.. too many trolls… ✌🏾 I’ll be back when I feel like it. — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) January 6, 2020

Although the “Truth Hurts” singer didn’t mention a specific incident that led to her decision, the Sunday tweet came just weeks after she was body-shamed from a Twitter user who suggested she was “popular because there is an obesity epidemic in America.”

“Rather than encouraging people to do better, we are simply lying to them and telling them that they are just fine the way they are,” the user added. “Unfortunately, many of these people are dying from diabetes and heart disease.”

Lizzo, who is known for her body-positive anthems, responded in her own tweet, defending herself and her success.

“I’m popular because I write good songs and I’m talented and perform high energy hour and a half shows filled with love,” she wrote. “The only person who needs to do better is you. Keep my name out ya mouth & look in the mirror before you come for me. Here’s the attention you ordered.”

Prior to that, Lizzo had been criticized after she showed up to a Laker’s game wearing a dress that featured a cutout backside, something that had some urging for the Staples Center to ban her from future games.

Addressing that controversy at the time, Lizzo said “it doesn’t really matter what goes down on the internet, nothing really breaks my joy.”

Her decision also came just hours after she opened up about negativity online in two separate tweets.

“Sometimes when you don’t know what to say, the best thing to say is nothing,” she wrote in the first. “I’ve been speechless for days… but I love y’all nonetheless.”

“Polarity will always exist. Good will always be versus Evil. One opinion will always oppose the other,” she shared in a second tweet. “Your opinion does not make you a bad person. It’s your actions that matter. Do better isn’t an insult, it’s a plea. We need betterment more than anything.”

Although a rocky start to the new year, Lizzo had closed out 2019 on a high note after she was named TIME’s Entertainer of the Year and also Entertainment Weekly’s Entertainer of the Year.