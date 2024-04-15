Selena Gomez Reacts to Claim She Dated JFK's Grandson

Selena Gomez shut down the rumors that she dated John Schlossberg, grandson of the late President John F. Kennedy. It's unclear how the story started, but on Friday Gomez commented directly on an Instagram post about it from an anonymous fan account. She wrote: "Never met this human sorry."

The post included photos of Gomez and Schlossberg – taken separately, as the two do not appear to have ever been photographed together. The post cited "a few tabloids," and said that Schlossberg "promised her the White House and she fell for it." Gomez does not have any well-known political aspirations either, and she is currently in a relationship with music producer Benny Blanco. Her comment seems credible enough to shut down these unsubstantiated rumors, and so far Schlossberg has not responded publicly to the story.

Gomez and Blanco took their relationship public in December of 2023, but according to a report by Page Six they have been together since summer. Gomez has gushed about Blanco on social media, writing that he is her "absolute everything" and "the best thing that's ever happened" to her. Since going public, they have posted plenty of selfies indicating an affectionate day-to-day life.

As a child star, Gomez's love life has been a matter of public interest since she was very young. She dated singer and fellow Disney Channel star Nick Jonas in 2008, and first began dating pop star Justin Bieber in 2010. She and Bieber had an infamous on-again, off-again relationship until 2018, with other relationships in the interim. In 2015, Gomez briefly dated Russian-German DJ Zedd, and in 2017 she briefly dated singer-songwriter The Weeknd.

As for Schlossberg, the 31-year-old has lived his entire life in the public eye but has never divulged much about his love life. Schlossberg is the youngest child of Caroline Kennedy, the only surviving child of JFK and Jacqueline Onassis. Schlossberg was born and raised in New York City and attended Yale University and then Harvard Law School. Schlossberg passed the bar last year and has also worked in e-commerce, government and brewing.

Perhaps most notably to the general public, Schlossberg made one appearance on the TV drama Blue Bloods in 2018. He played a police officer named Jack Hammer, but it's not clear if he hopes to pursue a career in entertainment.

Gomez is not the first star to have to directly address dating rumors online, especially as social media verification rules change and new technologies change the standards for reliable reporting. So far, her reps have not commented further on this story.