Jewel Speaks Out on 'Great Person' Kevin Costner Amid Dating Rumors

The musician has been rumored to be romantic with the 'Yellowstone' star.

Jewel has been sparking some romance rumors with newly divorced Oscar-winner Kevin Costner. According to E! News, the singer, real name Jewel Kilcher, was rumored to be enjoying some time with the Yellowstone star during a fundraiser for her Inspiring Children Foundation.

In a new interview with Elle, Jewel slightly addresses the rumored relationship with some kind words on Costner. "He's a great person," she tells the outlet. "The public fascination is intense for sure."

The romantic clues stem from the fundraiser, with photos showing Costner with his arms around the singer while she sat alongside him. She gave him a spirited shoutout on Instagram, which could simply point to them being friends who appreciate each other at most.

One of the big reasons Costner's relationship status is a question for fans is due to his recent divorce. The very public battle with his ex, Christine Baumgartner, played out amid his creative issues with the team at Yellowstone. The couple share three children, Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13.

Jewel was formerly married to rodeo cowboy Ty Murray for six years. They share one son, Kase, 12, and divorced in 2014. She was also spied with NFL QB Charlie Whitehurst from 2015 until 2017, according to E! News.

"My whole life got disrupted," Jewel told Elle about her divorce. "Divorce is obviously super painful, and you have to redefine everything. I wanted to make a living, but I wanted to do it authentically."