‘The View’ Host Whoopi Goldberg Gets Candid About Relationship Status: ‘I’m Not Looking for Anyone’

Whoopi Goldberg is not looking for a long-term relationship. The comedian opened up about her romantic interests this week in an interview on The Tamron Hall Show, saying that she has no problem being on her own right now. Goldberg said that she does not want her home life disturbed by a newcomer.

Tamron Hall flipped the microphone on Goldberg, who usually does the interviewing herself as a panelist on The View. The 64-year-old was an open book, saying that she did liked her home life the way it is.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“People keep saying, you know, ‘Well, you’ll find somebody.’ But… I’m not looking for anyone. I’m very happy. I don’t want to live with anybody,” she said.

For one thing, Goldberg felt that her cat, Oliver, would not respond well to a new person in the house. “I have a cat. I have a 20-year-old cat who is attitudinal. And so he will leave little treats for anybody that’s not me in the bed. I know what he will do if I bring somebody in,” she said.

In a way, Goldberg’s disinterest in a relationship came from a real respect for what it means to live with someone. She said that she understood what real partnership looks like, and she is just not interested in it right now.

“When you make a commitment to someone else, it’s a commitment to ask their opinion and listen and work it out with them,” she said. “I don’t want to do that. I don’t. I don’t want to share money. I know it’s terrible, but I don’t want to do it. I know, for me, it doesn’t work.”

Goldberg has been married three times before in her life. IN 1972, she married Alvin Martin, with whom she had one daughter before they divorced in 1979. She then married cinematographer David Claessen from 1986 to 1988, and union organizer Lyle Trachtenberg from 1995 to 1996.

Goldberg has been romantically linked to many others over the years, including Frank Lanella, Timothy Dalton and Ted Danson. However, she has been single for years now, and has repeatedly stated her intent to remain that way.

“I tried marriage, and it wasn’t for me,” she told The New York Times back in July. “You can’t be in a marriage because everybody’s expecting you to.”

“People expect you to have a boyfriend. They expect you to get married,” she added. “So I kept trying to do that, but I didn’t want to share information with somebody else. I didn’t want anybody asking me why I was doing what I was doing, or to have to make the other person feel better.”

Goldberg is a powerful mediating voice on The View, which airs on weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.