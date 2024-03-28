Whoopi Goldberg Claims Aliens Are Real During 'The View'

Whoopi Goldberg knows extraterrestrials are "already here." The Oscar-winning actress and The View moderator confirmed her strong views on aliens during Wednesday's episode of the ABC daytime show, telling her fellow panelists and celebrity guest Kumail Nanjiani that she fully believes creatures not of this earth have already made contact.

The topic first arose when the Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire actor revealed he also believes in aliens. "I think they're waiting for us to clean up a little bit so that they can come here and tell us we're really messing things up," Nanjiani joked, prompting an eerily calm response from Goldberg. "They're already here," she said. "They're already ... They've been here for quite some time."

Nanjiani, looking stunned, wanted more details on what Goldberg knows and how she knows it, asking her, "And what are they doing?" Goldberg responded simply, "They're watching us." The Marvel star asked incredulously, "They're watching us?" Nanjiani as The View's Sara Haines attempted to inject a bit of humor into the conversation. "She talks to ghosts, not aliens. Duh," Haines teased, referencing Goldberg's role in the movie Ghost. "I got you, girl."

Goldberg has been open about her extraterrestrial opinions for a while now, discussing the issue back in July after a congressional hearing on UFOs and aliens resulted in claims that the U.S. government was in possession of "non-human" remains. "Well, I knew," Goldberg responded at the time. "I don't know why everybody else is so surprised. We're not the only ones in the universe. We're just not."

So-host Joy Behar then denied that aliens existed using a Neil deGrasse Tyson argument that pits the number of cell phone cameras against UFO sightings, prompting Goldberg to push back. "People try to get their shots, they take pictures, and then people say, 'Pff, what is that?' Or you take a picture of the Loch Ness Monster and people go, 'Pff, what is that?'" she said. "They just dismiss it. But, here's the thing, There are more things in heaven and Earth that we are aware of, and we have to be aware of, because that is the nature of being an earthling. It's going to happen, it has happened, and, so far, we're alright. She continued hopefully that in "67 years, I can say I haven't seen any zapping happen, I haven't seen things that you see in the movies, so, maybe they're not adversaries. Maybe they're just trying to get along!"