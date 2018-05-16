Who Is Kylie Jenner’s Sexy Bodyguard Tim Chung

Kylie Jenner’s sexy bodyguard Tim Chung has found himself in the spotlight lately, leaving many to wonder more about him.

Chung’s sudden appearance in the headlines is due to a theory that he is the real the father of Stormi, Jenner’s new baby.

Many social media users took to noting the similarities between Stormi and Chung, claiming that they believe he, rather than rapper Travis Scott, is the baby’s biological dad.

The theory is based on no real evidence, but merely unfounded speculation. Still though, many are curious to know more about Chung.

Scroll down to learn more about the bodyguard and who he is when he isn’t protecting Jenner!

He’s a Model

In what may not be a surprise to most, in addition to being a bodyguard, Chung appears to be an aspiring model.

On his Instagram page, he has numerous professionally shot modeling photos that feature him alone or with other models.

He’s done commercials

A post shared by TIM CHUNG (@timmm.c) on Mar 3, 2016 at 5:51pm PST

His modeling career has also landed him some other gigs as well.

Back in 2016, Chung stared in a commercial for Volvo.

He’s also a cop

In what is very likely the reason he is also a bodyguard, Chung seems to be a law enforcement officer by profession.

His Instagram page features many photos of him in a police uniform, as well as photos of him with other officers.

He’s an athlete

The Jenner/Kardashian family is well-known for surrounding themselves with accomplished athletes, and Chung appears to be no exception.

He appears to be an avid basketball player, even participating in the ESPN College Basketball Awards Fan Jam event back in April.

He’s a workout enthusiast

Among the many other photos that Chung has shared on his personal Instagram page, are a handful of gym and workout pictures.

If he isn’t hitting the weights, he’s usually going for a run or taking a hike through the Hollywood hills.

He’s good with kids

Wait for it.. A post shared by TIM CHUNG (@timmm.c) on Mar 23, 2018 at 7:25pm PDT

While Chung is likely not Stormi’s real father, he is still very good with kids.

He can be seen posing with, and holding, children in a few photos and videos on his Instagram page.

He’s also good with pets

A post shared by TIM CHUNG (@timmm.c) on Sep 8, 2017 at 7:20pm PDT

Chung is not just good with kids, he is also great with pets.

In one video posted to his Instagram page Chung is seen holding a puppy that he calls “the cutest dog.”

He’s been a lifeguard

While it isn’t confirmed, one photo that Chung posted on Instagram has led to speculation that he may also be a trained lifeguard.

The photo features a shirtless Chung standing on a beach and holding a lifeguard floatation device.

He’s addressed those Kylie/Stormi Rumors

After the theory of Chung being Stormi’s real father began to pick up popularity on social media, he took to addressing the rumors.

“I am a very private person and would normally never answer to gossip and stories that are so ridiculous that they are laughable,” he wrote.

“Out of deep respect for Kylie, Travis, their daughter together and their families, I would like to set the record straight that my interactions with Kylie and her family have been limited in strictly a professional capacity only,” Chung continued.

“There is no story here and I ask that the media no longer include me in any narrative that is incredibly disrespectful to their family,” Chung’s message concluded.