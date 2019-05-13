Who is Kidada Jones?

In the wake of Peggy Lipton‘s death, many fans mourned along with her daughters, actress Rashida Jones and her sister, Kidada.

Rashida Jones has become a household name in recent years thanks to roles in Parks and Recreation and other beloved media. Her sister, Kidada, is not as prominent in the public eye these days, but many fans are checking back in with her after the loss of her mother.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kidada Jones is the daughter of legendary record producer Quincy Jones and actress Peggy Lipton. She grew up in Los Angeles’ Bel-Air neighborhood, and like her sister, she launched a career as an actress. Kidada has also worked as a model and a fashion designer, putting together outfits for stars like Michael Jackson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

In her 20s, Kidada ended up thrust onto the world stage thanks to her romances with two popular hip hop artists: LL Cool J and Tupac Shakur. She dated LL Cool J from 1992 to 1994. A few years later in his memoir, I Make My Own Rules, LL Cool J revealed that Kidada had wide-ranging spiritual interests that alienated him, and ultimately caused him to end their relationship.

“She would go to an ashram, consult a guru, and pray to statues,” he wrote.

Not long after, Kidada began seeing Shakur. She was his fiance, according to a report by Vanity Fair, although she never wore an engagement ring in public and they never announced the betrothal during his lifetime. Still, Shakur’s mother remembered how he had spoken about Kidada.

“I love her,” she recalled him saying in the interview. “She’s going to be my wife, she’s having my children.”

Sadly, it did not come to pass, and Kidada was left in mourning. Years later, Kidada’s role in Tupac’s life was emphasized in the 2017 biopic All Eyez on Me, where she was played by Annie Ngozi Ilonzeh. In real life, Kidada picked up the pieces and she went on to do incredible work in the field of fashion, design and modeling.

Jones married Jeffrey Nash in 2003, but the two divorced in 2006. She also reportedly had a brief romance with Leonardo DiCaprio.

In 2017, Jones published a book titled School of Awake: A Girl’s Guide to the Universe. The book invites young girls to envision the world as a more mystical place full of potential, as a means of expanding their horizons for the future. It has spawned a movement, a line of products and an online course of more lessons for young girls to achieve their highest potential.

Jones has been inactive on social media for months, however, fans are still dropping their condolences in the comment section of her last Instagram post.