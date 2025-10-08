Where ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Star Jeremy Renner’s Health Stands in 2025 After Snowplow Accident

It’s been almost three years since Jeremy Renner got into a snowplow accident, but he seems to be recovering as well as he can.

In January 2023, the Mayor of Kingstown star nearly died after he was crushed under a 14,000-pound snowplow.

He was run over while trying to help his nephew with a car issue. The accident left him with over 30 broken bones and a collapsed lung. That April, he spoke to Diane Sawyer in an interview about what happened, revealing that his neighbor, who helped him, thought he may have died “for a couple of seconds.” He revealed in his memoir My Next Breath earlier this year that he believes he did actually die.

“As I lay on the ice, my heart rate slowed, and right there, on that New Year’s Day, unknown to my daughter, my sisters, my friends, my father, my mother, I just got tired,” Renner wrote. “After about 30 minutes on the ice, of breathing manually for so long, an effort akin to doing 10 or 20 push-ups per minute for half an hour… that’s when I died.”

The actor lost six quarts of blood and is positive he “died, right there on the driveway to my house,” as it took the first responders 45 minutes to arrive at the scene. Considering what Renner went through, it’s incredible he’s been able to recover and have the mentality to look back at it as not a bad thing, but something that he doesn’t have regrets about since he saved his nephew Alex from a similar fate.

In January, the Marvel actor marked the second anniversary of the accident, calling it his “ReBirthday” on Instagram. He shared his gratitude “for the army of people that it took to put me back together again.” He also thanked every nurse, doctor, and first responder, saying he literally owes them his life. “All my heart goes out to my beautiful, brave nephew and the angels (my neighbors) who jumped to my aid and endured the chaos for 45 minutes on the icy asphalt New Years morning.”

Following the accident, Renner took a break from acting as he recovered. He made his much-anticipated return when filming on Season 3 of Mayor of Kingstown started up in January 2024, sharing on Instagram, “Day one on set … nervous today. Hope this works out that I can ACTUALLY pull this off for our production and more importantly the fans.”

He was definitely able to pull it off, as Season 3 premiered that June, while Season 4 is premiering later this month. Additionally, he will soon be seen in the new Knives Out film, Wake Up Dead Man, premiering on Netflix in December. Renner is slowly getting back into acting and seems to be doing well, which is all that anyone can ask for.