‘Wheel of Fortune’: Vanna White Surprises ‘Scream’ Actor Who Had Childhood Crush on Her

Wheel of Fortune star Vanna White recently found out that a Scream actor had a childhood crush on her, and she sent them a surprise video message. Franchise newcomer Jack Quaid, who plays Richie Kirsch in the new Scream (2022) film, was a guest on Drew Barrymore’s talk show, and during the conversation it eventually came out that Quaid was very fond of the game show hostess when he was a kid. Barrymore then grew a smirk on her face and explained that she had a surprise.

Quaid shrieked with excitement as a video of White suddenly appeared on-screen. “Hey, Jack. It’s Vanna,” the legendary TV personality began. “I heard about your childhood crush and, quite honestly, I am flattered. Even though we haven’t met, maybe we could meet one day, just to say ‘hello.’” White then concluded the video by saying, “So, until then…” and then blowing Quaid a kiss. Visibly stunned, and elated, Quaid thanked Barrymore profusely, and gushed that she’d “made dreams come true.”

Fans can catch Quaid in the new Scream film, which officially opened in theaters on Jan. 12. The new film brings back original franchise stars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette. In the film, Woodsboro teen Tara (played by Jenna Ortega) is seen being stalked and attacked by Ghostface, similar to how Barrymore’s Casey Becker was killed in the first film.

Dewey (Arquette), who is no longer sheriff of Woodsboro, contacts Sidney (Campbell) and tells her “it’s happening” again, then texts Gail to let her know as well. The chaos and bloodshed bring the final three survivors back together once more, as they are the only ones who’ve withstood the onslaught of each series of Ghostface’s murder sprees. Quaid’s Richie is the quick-witted and seemingly clueless boyfriend of Tara’s sister, Samantha “Sam” Carpenter (Melissa Barrera).

The new Scream has been a hit with fans and critics alike, earning more than $100 million at the global box office, and nabbing a 78% Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. “The fifth Scream finds the franchise working harder than ever to maintain its meta edge — and succeeding surprisingly often,” reads the RT Critics Consensus. The Audience rating lands at 82% Fresh, and adds, “Scream 2022 definitely isn’t shy about calling back to the franchise’s past, but it’s still fun and scary in its own unique way.”