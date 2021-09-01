'Wheel of Fortune': Could Pat Sajak and Vanna White Leave in 2022?

✖

Jeopardy! may not be the only long-running game show embarking on a search for a new host. As the trivia series sees a major shift both on and off camera after Mike Richards stepped down as Alex Trebek's permanent replacement and was later ousted as executive producer, fellow game show Wheel of Fortune could possibly be losing host Pat Sajak and letter turner Vanna White.

Although Sajak and White have been Wheel of Fortune staples for decades now — Sajak first joined the syndicated version of Wheel of Fortune in December 1981, followed by White just a year later — their contracts with producer Sony TV, which also produces Jeopardy!, are set to expire in 2022. In October 2018, The Hollywood Reporter reported that Sajak and White, along with Trebek, had renewed their deals with Sony TV through 2022. This means they are currently set to keep their respective roles on the show through the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons. At the time, SPT chairman Mike Hopkins said, "Pat, Vanna and Alex are simply the best. Night after night, they seamlessly entertain generations of fans on two of the most beloved television programs on air. We are thrilled that they'll continue to do so through 2022."

While both Sajak and White are beloved members of the Wheel of Fortune crew, there has been no word on contract renewals. Sajak did, however, tell Good Morning America in 2019 he'd "rather leave a couple years too early than a couple of years too late. I don't have a date in mind, but you know, two, three [years], something like that." He also said his departure will be "in the single digits" of years from now and would "like to leave before people ask me to leave." In recent months, some of Sajak's popularity seems to have faltered, with Sajak finding himself in some controversy due to remarks he has made to contestants that some have viewed too harsh.

Adding more fear that Sajak and White's time on Wheel of Fortune could be coming to an end is the current drama Sony Pictures Television has found itself shadowed in. The drama surrounds Richards, who in August was named the permanent Jeopardy! host. After weeks of controversy prompted by Richards' past racist and sexist comments combined with his history at The Price Is Right, Richards stepped down as host. On Tuesday, Sony Pictures Television announced they had cut all ties with Richards, who will no longer serve as Jeopardy! executive producer. However, it is unclear how or if the Jeopardy! drama could affect Wheel of Fortune.

At this time, there has been no indication that either Sajak or White plan to exit the series once their contracts are up. It is possible that both will opt to renew their contracts. Such an announcement would likely be made in the latter half of 2022. Sajak has hosted Wheel of Fortune since December 1981 after the original host, Chuck Woolery, departed after six years of hosting. White joined a year later. Wheel of Fortune is currently in its 39th season.