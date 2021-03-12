What Sparked Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s Split?

Jenifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have called it quits. The two who were set to get married last summer in 2020, are going their separate ways and it appears the reason for that is Southern Charm’s Madison LeCroy. Rumors started to swirl in February when it was announced that the former MLB player had been FaceTiming and DMing with LeCroy, although Rodriguez and Lopez continued to show up at events together.

One source has come forward telling PageSix, “The Madison LeCroy scandal was the reason they finally broke up. There were already problems, but Jennifer was really embarrassed by it.” It’s now being said that Rodriguez had LeCroy sign an NDA over private DMs just ahead of his breakup. “I know that there was, like, an NDA signed, which doesn’t seem to mean anything anymore, not worth the price of the paper they’re printed on,” Southern Charm’s Shep Rose told Us Weekly.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s crazy and, you know, mixed emotions about it because I think our show started as fairly normal, humble people … your average small-town, Southern people. And now, it’s like, you know, DMing baseball stars and stuff and it’s all good. It’s not anybody’s fault, but it’s turned into something a little more cheesy than I would’ve liked, but that was bound to happen,” she added.

Lopez and Rodriguez started dating in 2017, were forced to postpone their overseas wedding twice as a result of the pandemic. However, Lopez seemed to be in good spirits about it, allowing things to pan out the way they were suppose to. But recently, she admitted that she and Rodriguez were in therapy, which raised a few eyebrows. “It has been actually really good. We got to work on ourselves. We did therapy,” she told Allure. “I think it was really helpful for us in our relationship.”

Although rumors started swirling in February, this does come as a bit of a surprise to fans since the couple always seemed to define the term “couple goals.” Despite what the public may have assumed or thought about their picture-perfect relationship, sources close to the couple say this was a “long time coming.” One source told PEOPLE, “This has been a long time coming. They are tied in their business worlds so it’s not a cut and dry break up. It’s taken a while for them to even think about untangling it all.”

Despite the circumstances, both LeCroy and Rodriguez deny ever physically meeting up. “He contacted me. And yes, we DMed. But other than that, there was nothing. I’ve never physically seen him, touched him. I an not a f—ing liar and I will stand up for that.”