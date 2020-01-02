What Nick Gordon Told His Brother About Bobbi Kristina Brown Before His Death

Before his death due to a drug overdose Wednesday, Nick Gordon kept late ex-girlfriend Bobbi Kristina Brown at the forefront of his mind, his brother Jack Walker Jr. told PEOPLE in a new interview Thursday. The daughter of Whitney Houston also came to a tragic and untimely end, having been found unresponsive with drugs in her system in the home she shared at the age of 22 with Gordon in 2015.

“He literally talked about her every single day. He still loved her so much,” Walker Jr. said of his brother’s memory of Brown before his passing. “He would say to me, ‘Man, I wanted to marry that girl, I miss her so much.’”

“There was not a day that went by that he didn’t get emotional about her. He loved her and he wanted to be with her,” he added. “He would always say to me, ‘I wish I could have done things differently, man. I wish things had been different. She shouldn’t have gone the way she did.’”

After Brown’s death, Gordon was found liable in a wrongful death suit and ordered to pay $36 million to her estate.

Walker Jr. added to PEOPLE that recently, Gordon had been “having issues” with girlfriend Laura Leal that resulted in him moving into a hotel.

“Our father called me early and said, ‘Son, get to the hospital. Nick is in ICU and it does not look good.’” Walker Jr. recalled of the morning he learned of his brother’s passing. “From what our dad told me, the police found him in the hotel room at 6 a.m.. Apparently he had been dead for 15 minutes. The paramedics got his heart beating again, and at the hospital, it kept stopping so they had to keep bringing him back.”

“When I arrived at the hospital they had him attached to so many tubes, they were literally bringing him back to life again and again,” he continued, adding, “it was too late.”

“We are devastated by the loss of my beautiful brother,” Walker Jr. previously said in a statement when news first broke. “He leaves a void in the hearts of my family and his friends. Nick’s battle in life was not an easy one. I will be forever grateful that my God afforded a small moment at the very end of Nick’s life, and I was able to hold his hand as he journeyed on.”

Photo credit: Tiffany Rose/WireImage