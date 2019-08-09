What Is Kevin Spacey’s Net Worth?

Kevin Spacey was one of the most prolific actors of the new millennium, but accusations of sexual assault/misconduct sent the star’s trajectory of fame plunging downward, and many might be wondering how this impacted his net worth. After starring in critically acclaimed films such as The Usual Suspects and American Beauty — both of which earned him Academy Awards — Spacey appeared alongside Robin Wright in Netflix’s hit political drama series, House of Cards. In 2017, Spacey was accused by actor Anthony Rapp (RENT, Star Trek: Discovery) of sexual assault around three decades prior, while Rapp was still a minor. More assault and harassment claims followed, resulting in Spacey being fired from House of Cards.

When it comes to Spacey’s net worth, Showbiz Cheatsheet reports that his long list of film and TV projects have earned him an estimated net worth of around $100 million currently.

However, the outlet also notes that because of Spacey’s many legal issues related to the accusations against him, his future earning potential does not look promising.

Additionally, the Showbiz Cheatsheet cites that Netflix took a $39 million hit following the accusations against Spacey and his subsequent firing.

Earlier this year, Spacey was taken to court over past accusations that he groped a man in a bar when the individual was 18 years old. That case was subsequently thrown out.

Spacey’s brother — Randy Fowler — previously spoke out against the actor and addressed the charges against him, telling Radar Online, “This young man has only lived in silence for a year but the torturous emotions that this kid had to go through at the expense of my brother – this is just the beginning. My brother has been living this secret life for 40 years.”

Fowler then slammed his brother even more, telling the outlet, “It’s not just about the sexual gratification, it’s about the power. He’s actually worse than Weinstein; he’s worse than Bill Cosby!“

“He actually believes that because he’s an actor society should give him a pass because you loved him as these diabolical characters in the movies, so you should love him as a real sex pervert. He’s the worst of the worst,” he added.

“The first allegation against him came out in 2004 and he managed to shovel it under the carpet. But I knew it was just a matter of time. He has destroyed a lot of souls,” Fowler went on to say, referring to all the previous allegations against the Pay It Forward star.

At this time, Spacey does not appear to have any acting projects lined up.