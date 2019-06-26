Celebrity

WGN America Releases Statement After Beth Chapman’s Death at Age 51

WGN America has released a statement on the death of Beth Chapman, who passed away this week at […]

WGN America has released a statement on the death of Beth Chapman, who passed away this week at the age of 51. Chapman and her husband Duane “Dog” Chapman are stars of the network’s upcoming reality TV series, Dog’s Most Wanted set to premiere sometime in 2019.

The series will see Dog, Chapman, and their bounty hunting team running down the nations most wanted criminals. In the wake of Beth’s death, WGN has issued a statement on the tragic news, expressing their sorrow and honoring her memory.

Since the network shared their message, many fans have shared their own memorials to the fallen star, with one person tweeting, “She always reminded me of Victoria Gotti…strong minded and fearless. I loved your show so much miss you more than words could ever say. Miss you always!”

“We love you Bethy!! Hope you’re loving heaven right now, feeling pain free at last! We will miss you!! Sending love and prayers to the family during this tough time,” another person said.

“My father passed in 2013 after battling cancer 5 times. I said it before and I will say it again, they WON their battle!! It can no longer cause them anymore pain,” someone else commented. “To me that is a huge victory!! Fly high Beth!! Your wonderful family will take it from here!!

“It is so surreal! My childhood hero, the one I grew up listening to, watching, & following,” one other person said. I just couldn’t believe it when I heard the news! My heart is broken & for the Chapman family too! Rest in heaven Beth! You are a force to be reckoned with & will NEVER BE FORGOTTEN!”

Ahead of her passing, Beth had been placed in a medically induced coma. Her death comes after she battled cancer for many years.

