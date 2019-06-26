WGN America Releases Statement After Beth Chapman’s Death at Age 51

WGN America has released a statement on the death of Beth Chapman, who passed away this week at the age of 51. Chapman and her husband Duane “Dog” Chapman are stars of the network’s upcoming reality TV series, Dog’s Most Wanted set to premiere sometime in 2019.

We are deeply saddened by the tragic news that @MrsdogC lost her battle with cancer today. She was an exceptional woman, all of us at #WGNAmerica will miss her tremendously. Our thoughts and prayers are with @DogBountyHunter, her family, loved ones and millions of fans. pic.twitter.com/18YQBrHWec — WGN America (@wgnamerica) June 26, 2019

The series will see Dog, Chapman, and their bounty hunting team running down the nations most wanted criminals. In the wake of Beth’s death, WGN has issued a statement on the tragic news, expressing their sorrow and honoring her memory.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Since the network shared their message, many fans have shared their own memorials to the fallen star, with one person tweeting, “She always reminded me of Victoria Gotti…strong minded and fearless. I loved your show so much miss you more than words could ever say. Miss you always!”

“We love you Bethy!! Hope you’re loving heaven right now, feeling pain free at last! We will miss you!! Sending love and prayers to the family during this tough time,” another person said.

My heart is with @DogBountyHunter i know he is lost without his other better half may god give him the strength he needs. Im sure Beth tried to comfort him when she was here for when she was gone. God bless him — Autumn Armbrester ☀🌈🌸 (@AutumnBabe80) June 26, 2019

“My father passed in 2013 after battling cancer 5 times. I said it before and I will say it again, they WON their battle!! It can no longer cause them anymore pain,” someone else commented. “To me that is a huge victory!! Fly high Beth!! Your wonderful family will take it from here!!“

“It is so surreal! My childhood hero, the one I grew up listening to, watching, & following,” one other person said. I just couldn’t believe it when I heard the news! My heart is broken & for the Chapman family too! Rest in heaven Beth! You are a force to be reckoned with & will NEVER BE FORGOTTEN!”

Beth is my hero there is not one day that wilp go by that i don’t think of her she is one of the strongest wemon i know and she didn’t take sh** from anyone.i looked up to her i have pluto tv on my phone amd i sit and watch her in action everyday she is truly going to be missed😭 — Lisa Ann Barnett (@LisaAnnBarnett1) June 26, 2019

Ahead of her passing, Beth had been placed in a medically induced coma. Her death comes after she battled cancer for many years.