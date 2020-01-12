Wesley Snipes Shares Clip of Meeting Carol Burnett at Golden Globes 2020, and Fans Weigh In

Award season gives celebrities the rare opportunity to geek out and meet some of their heroes who they would usually never get a chance to see. Even Dolemite Is My Name star Wesley Snipes got really excited about meeting comedy legend Carol Burnett at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday. The actor shared a clip showing him explaining why he wanted to meet Burnett so badly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wesley Snipes (@realwesleysnipes) on Jan 9, 2020 at 3:29pm PST

“I just saw who I wanted to meet,” Snipes excitedly told a reporter as he spotted Burnett walking on the red carpet. “They just asked me who was my favorite comedian and I said Carol Burnett and look at what I’m doing right now.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

At that very moment, Burnett was next to Snipes doing an interview herself. Snipes the turned to Burnett to talk with her.

“I just said your name and I turned to my left and you were standing right next to me,” Snipes said.

“Give me a hug,” Burnett told Snipes, who told her it was an honor to meet her.

“A visual demonstration of speaking things into existence,” Snipes added in the Instagram caption.

Fans loved seeing that moment, and Snipes’ Instagram post has more than 24,000 views.

“I grew up watching her show,” one fan wrote. “Big ups bruv.”

“So much respect for what you’ve done in the game,” another fan wrote to Snipes.

“Carol Burnett is dope as f— and for the youngins that don’t know her show was funny Af,” another Instagram user wrote.

“Carol Burnett is my favorite,” another wrote.

Snipes was at the Golden Globes to represent his new movie, Dolemite Is My Name, which happens to be about another comedy legend. In the film, Eddie Murphy stars as Rudy Ray Moore, the “godfather of rap” and tells the story of how he made the Blacksploitation movie Dolemite. Snipes plays D’Urville Martin, the actor who directed Dolemite.

Dolemite Is My Name, which is now available to stream on Netflix, was nominated for Best Picture – Musical or Comedy and Best Actor – Musical of Comedy for Murphy at the Golden Globes.

“The joy that I have had working with Wesley is that he shows up about an hour before call and he hangs out on the set and he’s making everybody feel great,” Dolemite Is My Name director Craig Brewer told Collider. “It’s been one of the joyous things in my life working with Wesley Snipes. I’ve been fascinated to see people’s response in that because they’re like, ‘Really?’”

Photo credit: Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images