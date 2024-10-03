Wendy Williams Speaks out on Diddy's Arrest, Says It's 'About Time'

The queen of hot topics is giving her take on disgraced hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs' alleged sexual misconduct and heinous crimes. Diddy and Williams have a complicated history. She reported on his alleged same-sex secret relationships while on the radio in the 90s, which she says resulted in her getting fired from one gig with Diddy trying to have her blackballed as retaliation. They settled their years-long beef with an appearance on her former daytime talk show. She continued reporting on him during her gossip segments on the show after they squashed their beef.

"What is really weird is that I have been told by so many people, 'Wendy, you called it,'" Williams, 60, told the Daily Mail in an exclusive on October 1. "Including some people from my family who have said the same."

Regarding the leaked video of Diddy chasing and beating his former girlfriend, singer Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura" in a 2016 hotel, Williams said: "You know how I feel about that? It is about time. To see this video on TV of [Cassie] getting pummeled… it was just horrific. But now you have to think, how many more times? How many people? How many more women? It's just so horrible."

After a months-long investigation, which was reported set off after Cassie's November 2023 lawsuit against her ex, Diddy was arrested in New York and indicted on charges of racketeering, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty on all charges, but was denied bail twice. His attorneys are trying for a third appeal for the bail.

Nearly one dozen lawsuits have been filed against Diddy, including from former Danity Kane and Dirty Money member, Dawn Richard, who claims she was sexually harassed, verbally abused, and ripped off of hundreds of thousands of dollars working with him.