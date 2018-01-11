Wendy Williams Slams Kylie Jenner Pregnancy, Speculates Travis Scott Dumped Her

Wendy Williams took Kylie Jenner to task Wednesday when the TV host mocked the Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member’s mysterious pregnancy rumors and speculated that her boyfriend Travis Scott left her after discovering she was expecting.

During the episode, Williams first brought up sister Khloé Kardashian’s confirmed pregnancy with boyfriend NBA player Tristan Thompson, congratulating the 33-year-old mother-to-be.

“But Kylie remains silent,” she said. “Well, why do you think? I guessed right away: because she’s not with Travis Scott anymore.”

“Please, that was a split and run, in my mind,” Williams continued. “Like, the condom split, she took the test and was probably like, ‘Oh my god, what do I do now? Travis!’ He’s like, ‘No, I’m a rock star. You got plenty of money on your own, figure it out … I’ll pay child support from afar.’”

She then addressed rumors that Jenner’s pregnancy will finally be confirmed in next week’s two-day Keeping Up with the Kardashians special.

“People are saying that’s when Kylie will finally reveal she’s pregnant,” Williams said. “I don’t think so. Is she pregnant or are we being bamboozled?”

“She’s only 20, you know what I mean. Remember when you were 20, you didn’t want anything to do with a baby,” she continued, before adding that Jenner’s 20 “is like 35.”

“She grew up on TV in front of us. She’s got the mid-crisis makeover already. Let me tell you something, you can do whatever you want to yourself, but the baby is still going to look like the old you,” Williams added, “Just saying.”

Williams then speculated that Jenner was looking for “something authentic” in her life after “dealing” with drama surrounding ex Tyga, his ex (and her almost sister-in-law) Blac Chyna and dad Caitlyn Jenner’s transitioning.

“But 20, with a baby. And then we’re going to be judging her parenting skills,” she said. “Is she out with the baby? Does she have a whole bunch of help? Is Travis part of the baby’s life?”

“Good luck Kylie,” she said near the end of the segment. “And Travis, please do right by this girl!”

Despite Williams’ speculation, sources revealed to PEOPLE last week that Scott and Jenner are still together.

